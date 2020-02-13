JD.com has taken an unexpected approach to preventing business disruptions due to the fatal corona virus outbreak – in fact, more people are being hired.

The Chinese e-commerce conglomerate promised to offer more than 20,000 new jobs for warehouse workers, couriers and drivers in its logistics network to “support stable employment while minimizing the overall impact of the virus on employment and livelihoods overall” , According to the company, around 700 employees have been hired from more than 10 JD partner companies.

In addition, the Dada Group – a local on-demand delivery platform supported by JD.com – creates another 15,000 jobs. Around 10,000 of these new employees will work in the courier service, while the remaining 5,000 will serve as order pickers and packers for retailers in order to “meet the demand due to increasing online orders”. JD is also looking for thousands of part-time remote customers to service employees.

The onboarding process includes training employees to use the required protective masks, as well as regular temperature checks and disinfection. As a precaution, employees also receive corona virus insurance.

Competitor Alibaba has taken similar measures to avoid losses. On Monday, the company launched an “employee sharing program” that allows employees from hard-hit industries, such as department stores, hospitality and catering, who have experienced closings and drastic reductions in working hours, to find temporary jobs at Freshippo locations. Freshippo is Alibaba’s supermarket chain, which delivers food to local customers and has seen an increase in such requests due to the virus outbreak. The e-tail giant did not disclose how many jobs were available.

According to the government, which was released on Tuesday evening, 44,653 people in China are infected with the coronavirus and 1,113 people have died from the disease. Many stores in China remain closed due to government restrictions on travel and production, or work at reduced times. With citizens staying at home to curb the spread of the disease, digital consumption is expected to increase and large e-commerce companies like JD.com and Alibaba are expected to reap the benefits.

