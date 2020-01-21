advertisement

Another six JCPenney branches are expected to close this year as the company continues to implement its turnaround plan.

The Plano, Texas-based company confirmed the closure of half a dozen outposts: Southgate Mall in Missoula, Mont .; Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach, S.C .; Chapel Hill Mall in Akron, Ohio; North Hills Mall in Raleigh, N.C .; Tulsa promenade in Tulsa, Okla.; and Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, NY. The locations are expected to close on April 24th.

“This decision is the result of a careful and ongoing review of our business portfolio,” a JCPenney spokesman told FN. “It is never easy to close a deal, but we think it is a necessary business decision.”

The step comes when the fighting chain wants to return to the profit zone after successive quarters with a loss of profit. (JCPenney has had no sales growth since the 2017 holiday season.)

Less than two weeks ago, JCPenney joined the list of retailers that saw sales decline in November and December. In the nine-week period ended January 4, sales in the same store decreased 7.5%. Adjusted remuneration, which does not take into account the impact of leaving the main categories for household appliances and shop furniture, also decreased by 5.3%.

Despite the sharp decline, the retailer confirmed its outlook for the year. Sales in the same store are expected to decrease 7% to 8% and adjusted comps will lose in the 5% to 6% range.

In addition, in the third quarter of the November 15 report, JCPenney posted adjusted sales in the same store that decreased 6.6%. (Analysts had expected a 7.7% decrease.) Despite the less-than-expected loss in the third quarter, the company improved its full-year guidance and demanded an adjusted profit of more than $ 475 million compared to previous forecasts of $ 440 million USD to $ 475 million.

Since taking office in October 2017, CEO Jill Soltau has closed below-average businesses and hired new talent to revitalize the business. The company currently operates around 850 branches.

