From an extensive headset setup to the company’s first Dolby Atmos soundbar – as well as a new portable speaker that delivers great bass audio with 24 hours of play time and a built-in power bank – JBL introduced a whole range of new gadgets in the 24-hour leadup to the opening of the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

All devices promise in their own way a leap forward for JBL, which is owned by Samsung subsidiary Harman. In terms of the new JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround Sound with Dolby Atmos for example, this is a soundbar that, according to the company, promises “professional, advanced audio technology” that fits comfortably in consumer living rooms.

Features include a 10-inch powered subwoofer for a thunderous bass. There are also four upward-facing Dolby Atmos drivers, which use reflections in the room to bounce the sound from all angles, while two detachable battery-powered rear wireless speakers create an epic 3D listening experience. The soundbar also supports Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2.

The soundbar also supports Bluetooth® wireless streaming, allowing users to wirelessly connect wireless devices to the soundbar. It will be released this spring for around $ 900 in the US.

Meanwhile, on Monday, JBL also introduced a new headphone series that the company says was inspired by traveling musicians and comes with features such as advanced noise reduction and smart assistant technology. This series contains three Bluetooth headset sets that are available for over-the-ear and on-ear.

The JBL CLUB series will be available in black from major retailers this spring and via JBL.com and the headphones are packed with a 1.2 m audio cable and microphone, in addition to all-metal hinges for greater durability. Both Google Assistant and Alexa from Amazon work with the headset, which also supports the Personi-Fi technologies from Harman. Once activated via the My JBL Headphones app, the company says, users can adjust their listening preferences because the app automatically calibrates the audio to the listener, with a “personal sound curve” that is permanently stored in the headphones.

“The JBL CLUB series is changing enormously,” says Dave Rogers, president of Harman Lifestyle Audio Division. “Music lovers will experience epic sound made from premium materials designed and tested by some of the best musicians in the world.”

The first headset in the series is the JBL CLUB ONE which the company says is designed with high-res certified graphene drivers and True Adaptive Noise Cancellation plus SilentNow ™ listening options. The noise reduction means, among other things, that the environment is checked “50,000 times per second” and adjusted to the correct level of noise reduction for the user’s environment. The technology also compensates for sound leakage caused by factors such as glasses and head movement, while the SilentNow function allows the user to touch a special button to enable True Adaptive ANC mode without activating Bluetooth. You also get 50 hours of playback time, replaceable ear pads and more.

JBL on Monday also unveiled its Boombox 2 speaker, with the large bass sound and the “bold, modern design”. Features include, in addition to the built-in power bank, the promise of 24 hours of playing time, plus a durable, waterproof design.

The device also supports Bluetooth wireless streaming and has an IPX7 water resistance. In addition, you can connect the Boombox to other JBL PartyBoost compatible speakers for an even bigger sound, and this product will be available on JBL.com and through selected retailers from spring.

