It may sound arbitrary and random, but there are moments within the game when the tide turns into bending wills, when full effort is more than enough to influence the outcome of a competition.

The Utah Jazz had lost five straight games and appeared on route number six on Friday when they tracked down the Portaz Trail Blazers with 14 at halftime. But in the third quarter, the Jazz reached the point of destruction where they sufficed and fought to a 117-114 victory.

Utah now travels to face the Houston Rockets on Sunday, acutely aware of the commitment needed to win in the clip it made before losing to the Rockets at home on Jan. 27 – a return that began the turnaround that snapped. Friday.

“I think there are times when you have to change what you’re doing and there are other times when you have to dig in and compete and make it better,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “More than any division there were some shows in the first half that were just peel-type shows that we didn’t do. I thought you just get to a point where nothing else matters but competition and winning the game, and that usually manifests itself on the defensive end.

“Our guys put everything else they thought (aside), whether it’s individual concerns or considerations or not shooting, or whatever it is that is going through your mind that distracts your focus from the defensive end. That’s what we came up with. in the third quarter and we did. “

Utah dropped from second to fifth in the Western Conference standings before beating Portland and passing the Rockets in the process, as Houston suffered a strong loss to Phoenix.

The Rockets had a modest four-game winning streak, lost in the 127-91 loss. Houston fell to 5-4 without All-Star quarterback Russell Westbrook (rest), who sat out the second game of a back-to-back after an attractive 10-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at Staples Center.

“It’s tough. It’s a solid comeback,” Rockets forward P.J. Tucker. “It’s hard to bring back the energy and emotion from (Thursday) night. We just didn’t go out and play well.”

The Rockets ’decision to fully bow down to junior playing remains a talking point throughout the NBA. Houston centered on Clint Capela and beat Robert Covington ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday. The Rockets overcame the Lakers ’size-significant advantage, but were trapped on the boards in Phoenix, surrendering a 51-29 advantage returning to the sun.

Phoenix failed to prejudge that advantage in anything significantly offensive, recording just 11 second-chance points in 10 offensive rebounds. In related, the Suns shot 55.8 percent from the floor.

“The second chance points were even. What about that?” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said with a dismal smile. “They certainly didn’t miss the shots. This is one way to overcome it. “

