Croatian international Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31 points when Utah Jazz won their ninth consecutive game with a 127:11 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Frenchman Rudy Gobert ended the season with 21 points and 14 rebounds, one of half a dozen players who finished in double digits in Utah and improved to 27-12 over the course of the season.

The Jazz tightened their defenses in the second half to exclude the wizards from their playing.

Jordan Clarkson put on 23 points and Joe Ingles scored 20 points for jazz, which ended 14-1 in the last 15 games.

Gobert made three dunks over a two-minute distance after Washington cut the deficit to 111-108.

Beal scored 25 points to lead the wizards. Davis Bertans scored 18 points, Jordan McRae 16 and Ian Mahinmi 15 for the Wizards, who lost for the second time in five games.

Beal was back in the lineup after missing several games with injuries.

Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell missed his first game of the season when he recovered from an illness.

In New York, Taj Gibson scored a 98 second clutch free throw to take New York into the lead when the Knicks stormed back against Miami Heat 124-121 after a 14-point deficit in the second half.

Julius Randle scored 26 points to lead seven players in the double digits for the Knicks who lost a losing streak of five games

