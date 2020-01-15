advertisement

NEW YORK – Rudy Gobert is two-time NBA defensive player of the year and as good a player as in the league.

Even he wouldn’t want to mess with Utah jazz now.

advertisement

“I don’t want to protect us,” he said.

The Brooklyn Nets didn’t like it either.

Joe Ingles hit his career high with 27 points, Gobert had 22 points and 18 rebounds, and jazz prevailed in ten games on Tuesday night by beating the Nets 118-107.

Donovan Mitchell returned after a game with illness and scored 25 points – 14 in the fourth quarter – and Bojan Bogdanovic had 18 for jazz, which opened a 20 point lead and impressively rejected any attempt by the Nets to close it.

“We’re in a groove,” said Mitchell.

Kyrie Irving had 32 points and a season high of 11 assists in his second game after a shoulder injury, but it seemed like he was trying to shoot the nets back into a game that jazz would not let go of in what was 15 Victory in 16 games.

“They watch them in the movie and watch some of their games and there is a reason why they have been 15-1 over the past 16 years,” said Irving.

The Nets showed their best defensive performance of the season, letting season lows in points and field goal percentages (33%) in a 108-86 game against Atlanta. But they never felt comfortable against a jazz team with Gobert rolling inside and many good shooters outside. Ingles was 6 out of 8 behind the bow and finished 10 out of 14 in total, using the space defenders had created who were worried about Gobert near the edge or Mitchell was attacking him.

“The big ones were so far back tonight,” said Ingles. “Rudy hit great screens and we could kind of go in and shoot open 3s.”

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for the Nets, who had won two in a row.

Both teams started quickly, jazz opened 8 out of 12 and networks 7 out of 10. But at some point, Utah’s defense prevailed.

Dinwiddie was 0 for 4 from the free-throw line in the first half, although the nets counted on his first attempts when jazz accidentally hit the ball in the basket. Rodions Kurucs, as the closest Nets player, was assigned the field goal.

Brooklyn could have tied it when Dinwiddie went on the line for the second time. His two mistakes left Utah 45-43 behind and Ingles hit three 3-pointers in a 14-2 burst to end the half and give Jazz an advantage of 59-45.

The jazz made four 3s in about four minutes to start the second half, with Ingles’ last one pushing the lead to 76-56. Brooklyn shortened the game to eight after six straight points, but Gobert converted a three-point game and Mitchell bet a 3 to extend it to 105-91.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Utah has won the last four meetings. Jordan Clarkson scored 13 points from the bank.

Nets: The nets played without reserves Garrett Temple (injured right knee) and Wilson Chandler (left Achilles tendon). … Brooklyn started a difficult five-game stretch, which continues with a game on Wednesday in Philadelphia and includes matchups with Milwaukee, the 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Coach Kenny Atkinson didn’t have any particular feelings about the bumpy road as he said all games were difficult. “I focus on the networks and we improve. Can’t really control the schedule,” he said. “Just as nervous about this game as I was in Atlanta (on Sunday). It doesn’t matter. I look at the jersey not really. I’m just making sure we’re ready to compete at a high level. “

ZION NEXT?

Utah’s next game is Thursday in New Orleans, where the pelicans hope Zion Williamson will make his NBA debut after a knee injury. He practiced but never played a game.

“It is definitely fun to watch us, so it will be the same for us,” said Gobert. “Zion or no, Zion, we’re going to go in there to try and win, and hopefully that’s what we’re going to do.”

SECOND ACHIEVEMENTS

The game included the two best current leaders in the second round. Dinwiddie came with 22.1 points per game and Bogdanovic, a former net, was 21.

NEXT

Jazz: Visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

Nets: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement