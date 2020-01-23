advertisement

The Utah Jazz finished their first shoot in the Golden State Warriors’ season series in 10 years on Wednesday night, using 23 points from Donovan Mitchell and 22 from Rudy Gobert as the foundation for a rematch, 129-96 in San Francisco. .

Gobert, who had been more or less tired for the game after snatching his foot in a home win Monday against the Indiana Pacers, also had a game-high 15 rebounds for the Jazz, whose first three victories over the Warriors. this season had come from a total of just 26 points.

Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell led all scorers with 26 points.

On the way to their 18th win in their past 20 games, the Jazz advanced to a 15-point advantage in the first quarter, then extended the margin to as many as 22 in the second period and 34 in it. the third before leaving home.

Mitchell shot 8-for-13 and Gobert 10-for-13, helping Utah connect with 53.8 percent in the game. Fighters were limited to 39.8 percent shooting.

Mitchell was averaging 26 points in the four-game sweep of the defending champions five times in the Western Conference, while Gobert went for 17.5 points and 15.8 rebounds per game.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points, Joe Ingles had 11 to go with a game-high eight assists, Georges Niang scored 11 and Jordan Clarkson had 10 for Utah, which earned its third straight overall and 10th. in his past 12 on the road.

Mitchell and Bogdanovic both went 4-for-8 from the 3-point range, helping the Jazz score the Warriors 51-18 from beyond the arc.

Russell’s 26 points came on 10-for-21 shooting. However, he was only 2-for-7 from the 3-point range as the Warriors only went 6-for-23 from behind the arc.

Omari Spellman had 12 points, Marquese Chriss and Eric Paschall 11 per piece and Glenn Robinson III 10 for the Warriors, who had dipped overtime in two of their previous three games, sandwiching a home win over the Orlando Magic.

The loss was Golden State’s 12th in its past 13 games.

