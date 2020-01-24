advertisement

Jayro Bustamante is the third and most sonically adventurous writer and director he has ever seen. He is reinstating one of the most ubiquitous supernatural legends in Latin America to investigate the genocide of indigenous people in his native Guatemala. Citing genre narrative techniques, “La Llorona” (“The Weeping Woman”) moves between fact and myth to evoke an ingeniously frightening piece of political horror.

The sadistic military dictator General Enrique Monteverde (Julio Diaz), a fictional incarnation of the country’s former president, Efraín Ríos Montt, is accused of sanctioning the murder of thousands of Maya Ixil people in the Central American nation between 1982 and 1983. Monteverde refuses to accept fault and is found guilty thanks to the courageous testimony of Ixil women who are still mourning their dead. Bustamante shoots the courtroom as a mental confessional without natural light.

Regardless of the evidence, Monteverde’s rulers quickly dismiss the verdict against the sick villain. But citizens do not obediently accept impunity. In front of the lavish Monteverde house, demonstrators call for justice. The mansion, which once embodied the status of a respected family, is now a cursed prison for all who are close to the acquitted criminal.

A chorus of voices demanding punishment for the gruesome murder campaign moves in as the new, incessant soundtrack of their lives. Sins of the past literally knock on the door of this real horror film, which uses ghosts as untouchable activists, but still fulfills its goal of confronting the audience with terror – in contrast to the recent, catastrophic American production “The Curse of La Llorona”.

Breathtakingly haunted, “La Llorona” benefits from the subtle hand that its director uses to interweave comments on pervasive racism and corruption with episodes in which the entity of the same name, who in this case cries out for his tragically deceased children in the language of Ixil , everyone does in the capacity to question their sanity. An earthly mysticism, which connects tradition more with the indigenous worldview than with the Catholic ideas of the afterlife, manifests itself visually in the recurring presence of water and wind as elementary forces of change.

Nightmarish flashbacks put Monteverde’s wife Carmen (Margarita Kenéfic), a figure representing bigotry and uncontrolled privilege in this world, in the shoes of her husband’s victims. Although it’s a very convincing concept with a lot of subtext in terms of empirical empathy, these brightly colored segments near the resolution of the film might seem a little obvious. Those familiar with the details of this folk story will likely anticipate the mechanics of some of its twists. However, it is the historical lens through which they are reinterpreted, which revives and renews them.

As part of the multi-ethnic and compelling cast, actress Sabrina De La Hoz, who was stunned in Bustamante’s “Tremors”, now returns as Natalia, the conflicting daughter of a monster – and mother of a child with a missing father – and carefully deciphers what she is doing believe. The strict María Telón of “Ixcanul” takes on the role of Valeriana, the loyal housekeeper who is still there when all the other workers are gone, while Juan Pablo Olyslager, who plays the main role in “Tremors”, here Letona for short most of the general trustworthy man.

In the midst of the fray, the contested clan Alma (María Mercedes Coroy), a nerve-wracking young woman, whose intentions are unknown. In the almost silent part, a remarkably expressionless Coroy (who followed her debut in Bustamante’s “Ixcanul” with the English-language drama “Bel Canto”) does not speak in many audible lines, but through piercing looks and static power. When she looks at the camera, her unbreakable expression radiates anger from beyond. Later in the film, Coroy emerges from the water in the moonlight and is wearing a white dress. In this striking moment you cannot tell whether it is an etheric vision or a physical figure.

The compositions of the cameraman Nicolás Wong are beautifully painted and enterprising, because their view – behind door frames, windows and bunk beds – is similar to the perspective of someone or something who looks at the characters from these positions. This superbly designed placement of the camera in the service of mood also lends dynamism to a project with limited locations. Crystalline lighting options, especially at night with shadows in cool blue, reinforce the sinisterity that pool scenes exude here through design. It’s a conversation between “under the line” skill and performance.

Bustamante strives to bring together a community of storytellers with the same foresight and has founded its own acting company. For many of the Thespians in “La Llorona” their careers began with him. He promoted these emerging talents and in just a few years exposed Guatemalan cinema to the global spotlight with a trifecta of films that premiered at major international festivals. If films are a driving force for change, there is hardly a better case study than the one that Bustamante and the company employ to deal with controversial issues.

“La Llorona” is an intentionally dark call for reparation and recognition, which is permeated with phantasmagoric fascination. Bustamantes Llorona is not just a unit represented by Alma, it stands for Guatemala as a whole and cries in unison for all the children who have lost it through the hands of those who wanted to protect it. The fog that obscures your vision and keeps you away from a transparent future can only dissolve with the winds of truth.

