A stunning floor plan to celebrate Jayman Built’s 40th anniversary has been taken from the archives and updated to an impressive publication. Sapphire, first introduced in 1992, and through its 11 editions, features a sophisticated bungalow built for entertainment.

In addition to its glossy appearance, the Sapphire home show at Woods in Legacy is showcasing the new level of Jayman Built smart home offerings that support its commitment to lead the province in building the greenest homes in the province.

Dave Desormeaux, the president of Jayman Built, says the company wants to make homes that work actively for owners. He’s always been technical, investigating the latest in home automation – switches, cameras, door locks, thermostats. But none of them really talked to each other until recently.

“Now it’s at the point when with Amazon, it all comes together,” Desormeaux says. Even with the different brands of switches and thermostats, they can all be controlled through Amazon’s Alexa Alexa for maximum comfort, safety and efficiency. “We need technology to be the brain to learn how our family lives and to choose consumption, not just the efficiency of our home or oven.”

The company has shown a commitment to better construction from the beginning. He was the first builder and a founding member of the Built Green Canada program – a third-party certification program for a more energy-efficient and sustainable building.

While solar panels became standard for Jayman Built homes in 2019, other essential products include Navien tankless water heater, three-cable windows, an updated insulation package, active heat recovery fan and 96 percent two-phase oven.

New for 2020, the homes will include a 220-volt outlet and 30 amp circuit breakers capable of charging an electric vehicle and a smart home automation system.

The automation package includes a video doorbell, with motion detection and two-way voice, an Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa voice control, a Smart Lock Pro and Wi-Fi bridge installed in the front door, five smart switches throughout the house and a back porch Light bulb camera. Overall, there is more than $ 16,000 in energy-efficient inclusion in each home at no additional cost to buyers.

Desormeaux notes that Sapphire marks a return to luxury-level home after 12 years.

“This is a big step for us,” he says. “This is the expansion of our product portfolio. Last year we launched bungalows for the first time in 10 years and moved into seniors living in Westman Village. This is taking us back to estate homes, where we haven’t played for about 12 years but affordable real estate homes. “

The Sapphire impresses from the first step in the front lobby, with its view across the living room and its carved ceiling all the way to the kitchen and the open-top lounge. The master bedroom is a private and peaceful space overlooking the trees, with a bath ensuite in which I unwind at the end of a busy day.

Down a curved staircase open to the kitchen and dining areas, flooded with natural light from the arched windows of three storey windows, the low level offers a multitude of ways to enjoy being at home: the fireplace will be one cozy draw, bar a place for entertaining, wine room set for rehearsal, second bedrooms with a full bath and laundry, and even an office, if work is calling. The lower level is a chase, with a covered and private patio.

Sapphire ranges in price from $ 600,000 to more than $ 1 million.

Coincidentally, the first home of the Sapphire show in 1992 was purchased by Westman’s sister, Diana Joseph. She is the president of the Westman Charitable Foundation.

Woods in Legacy is a special part of the new south Calgary community that Bravin Goldade of WestCreek Developments has seen since first seeing the great attitude of aspiration in the community.

“We try to work with the land,” Goldade says of how his company works. “We try to give what the land gives us. When I killed this property when I bought it about 18 years ago, I saw this wooded area in the middle and it is very special. “

Woods, planned for about 100 single-family homes, includes three roof-tops with lots of support directly in the woods. (Trees removed from the ground will all be replaced near the community.)

Three builders – Jayman Built, Trico Homes and WestCreek Homes – each have two display homes in the Woods Parade, located at Legacy Manor S.E. The grand opening of the parade will be in February.

THANK YOU TIG LARGE BIG COMMUNITY

In a concern of the success Jayman Built has enjoyed in Alberta for the past 40 years – and because company president and CEO Jay Westman is known for throwing a good party – Jayman is giving back in a big way this year.

The company, founded four decades ago by Jay Westman and his father Al Westman, will donate $ 1,000 for each of the home sales made in Alberta in 2020, for research into multiple sclerosis and ending homelessness in Alberta.

“With our historic anniversary, it’s important to remember where we started and how we got here by giving back to the communities where we live and work,” says Westman.

Further, every new home buyer will be invited to the 40th anniversary of the Gratitude Gala – to be held Dec. 5 in Calgary – and given the opportunity to donate to their charity registered in Alberta, with Jayman that complements their donations (up to $ 10,000 for each family) to a total of $ 1 million.

Westman says he hopes amid his company, new home buyers and the construction industry invites that the one-night event will raise close to $ 3 million for Alberta charities.

