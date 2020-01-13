advertisement

Six years after allegations of sexism against the editorship of Bulletin, the journal of America’s science fiction and fantasy authors (SFWA), author Jaym Gates has spoken out in favor of organizing the vocal campaign on the initial controversy following the author’s recent death and target outrage Mike Resnick.

In 2013, numerous science fiction authors spoke out against Bulletin’s alleged sexism, including a cover with a bikini-clad warrior and columns written by Resnick and his colleague Barry Malzberg. Female writers in swimsuits looked “beauty pageant beautiful” and “knock out” attractive. The outrage eventually led to the resignation of the then editor of Bulletin, Jean Rabe, and to an apology from the president of American science fiction and fantasy authors, John Scalzi.

advertisement

On January 9, Resnick died at the age of 77 after a “protracted battle against cancer”. After his death there was renewed discussion about his position at the center of the controversy mentioned above. As these discussions grew louder, Gates visited her Facebook page to give insights and details about the events around 2013:

Well, that seems to be getting going again. It was bleakly a miserable year. The SFWA women – most of us volunteer or barely paid – have been desperately trying to save the ship overturned by male tantrums for over a year. Throughout the whole time we were put down by people from both sides, who were released and deleted, we repeatedly raised the men’s voices and their opinions and centered the discussion on the men.

Gates goes on to reveal that after being cut after reading “the article in question” she “contacted several men she knew would help her” and “asked her to go to hell.” awaken “to provoke the backlash against Resnick and Malzberg:

“The part of the story I didn’t share at the time is that I read the article in question and saw it red for several days. Then I contacted several men I knew would help me. ” I learned from the WFC debacle: men would not listen to me, but they would hear my words from a man’s mouth. And I was young enough and female enough to know that it would end my career before I started fighting Resnick and the company.

I made her aware of the article and asked her to raise hell. They did. And we spent a year fixing this, and then a whole bunch of other problems.

Resnick fought us at every turn. Pournelle, Beale and many others too. Those of us who were dealing with the situation were put down on all sides, and we burned out pretty hard. And all the time I was wondering why I lit this fire.

In the end, I’m glad I did it. It has changed a lot. There was much needed growth. But my god, it left bad taste in my mouth. During this time I stopped writing. I fled because I was literally told that I have no voice, I was only there to meet the wishes of the great masters of science fiction. “

Gates continues to criticize Resnick and explains that she “is not sorry if another old white offender leaves the field”. She groups Resnick with general “white men” who have resulted in various voices from the industry being “driven out” and celebrating how the “old ways are dying”:

“I am always sorry for people who have lost loved ones. I am not sorry if another old white offender leaves the field. I’m not sorry when people talk about what they did because it’s safe now.

Because what doesn’t happen in this discourse is the mention of the writers who were driven out by these men. The African writers who saw their stories stolen by white men. The women who left because Asimov touched them or Pournelle called them down. The strange people who were silenced and driven out.

The losses this industry has suffered due to our own lack of understanding and our inability to really open the doors to the voices we urgently need are incalculable. Our old masters are dying, and I’m sorry for their families and friends, but I’m glad. I am glad that new stories are told, that new voices are heard, that old ways die out. “

Finally, she closes her post with a final mockery of the late resnick:

“And hey, Jerry? I am currently working on the works of Conan and Red Sonja, sweetheart, and I only wish you had lived long enough so that I can push it back in your face. “

After posting her thoughts on Resnick’s death, Gates summarized her feelings and provided a link to the post on her personal Twitter account:

With Resnick’s death, the entire SFWA Bulletin Kerfuffle has been brought out again, and many people are crazy that we are bad at talking about the dead when it is finally safe to be honest. https://t.co/1pQHq4weHg

– Jaym Gates (@jaymgates) January 12, 2020

The tl: dr on that is that I’m finally outing myself as the person who triggered this debacle. I was the communication manager at the time and knew that if I spoke up I would ruin my career. But nobody was listening when I tried to push for change. So I asked some men to speak for me.

– Jaym Gates (@jaymgates) January 12, 2020

It was shit. Heavy. So miss me with the shit “Don’t talk bad about the dead”. And I was too young and too new to speak out against Pournelle, Resnick or WFC. Fortunately, some male allies literally asked me what to say as people listened to them.

– Jaym Gates (@jaymgates) January 12, 2020

Why yes, I’m still salty. Anyway. Be aware of the people who are listening when you praise the problems and the predators. Resnik, Pournelle, Asimov … your favorites are problematic and you can no longer silence your victims when they are gone.

– Jaym Gates (@jaymgates) January 12, 2020

(Visited 34 times, 34 Visits today)

advertisement