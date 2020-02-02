advertisement

BOSTON – When he failed to make the all-star game, Jaylen Brown decided that he would use the break to rest for what is hopefully a long postseason.

“There is no reason to cry over spilled milk,” he said Saturday night after scoring 32 points in the 116-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. “Playoffs are in my mind. You want to be on this stage. I think some people got it wrong. “

Brown added nine rebounds, and Jayson Tatum, who was selected as a reserve in the All-Star game in Chicago on February 16, scored nine of his 25 points in a 99-second time span that finally gave Boston the lead. The Celtics played without the injured Point Guard Kemba Walker and won for the sixth time in seven games.

“I didn’t play against Philly as much as I would have liked in the first three games,” said Brown, who scored 20 points in the previous three games against the 76ers this season. “So tonight I wanted to make sure I leave my mark on the game.”

In his fourth NBA season, Brown averaged 20.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists – all career highlights. But he was struck off the list of East All-Stars when the reserves were announced on Thursday. Walker has been selected as a starter and Tatum will come from the bank.

“It’s more important to play like an all-star than to be named,” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “And nobody illustrates that better.”

Ben Simmons scored 23 and ex-Celtic Al Horford had nine points and nine rebounds for the Sixers, who lost for the third time in five games. Joel Embiid scored 11, fired only 1 out of 11, and missed all four of the 3 hands he tried.

“He won’t have that kind of night very often,” said Stevens. “He’s an unreal player, and of course we have the greatest respect for him. … Probably more” one of those nights “for him than anything we’ve done.”

Philadelphia missed its first seven 3-point attempts and only made six of its first 24 shots in total. Overall, the Sixers shot 36.9% of the field.

“You introduced this athletic style, this physical style, and Joel fought tonight,” said Brett Brown, 76ers coach. “Combined with shooting 7 for 33 from the 3-point line, it will aggressively ensure a long night.”

It was 7-6 with 9 minutes in the first quarter when the Celtics scored 10 direct points – including nine in a row by Tatum. After Tobias Harris made a short jump to stop the run, Tatum replied with a shot of Horford, who electrified the crowd. Tatum then stole the ball from Harris and fed Marcus Smart for a 3-pointer that gave Boston a 22-8 lead, its largest of the quarter.

The Sixers reduced the halftime to 59:51, but then came out cold and failed to build a basket in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the third quarter. The 12-1 Boston Run made it 71-53 and Philadelphia never got closer than 13.

TIP-INS

Sixers: Simmons and Embiid are the first Philadelphia teammates to play the all-star game in a row since Charles Barkley and Maurice Cheeks in 1987 and 1988. On February 1, 1992 the 76er Boston defeated 38-110 points behind Barkleys 38 points and 11 rebounds. … Philly fell on the street between 9 and 17. It is 22-2 at home.

Celtics: Fans started calling for the 7-foot-5 newcomer Tacko Fall in the third quarter. He ended a standing ovation with 2:32 and made a basket. … Gordon Hayward was 1 for 11 from the floor for Boston and Brown was 1 for 10 from the 3-point range. … Brad Wanamaker reached a seasonal high of 15 points.

NO KEMBA

Walker missed playing with left knee pain and switched to Enes Kanter (bruised hip) in absentia. But the Celtics had Tatum back in no time; He missed three games with an aching right groin and returned Thursday night to play 24 minutes against Golden State.

“Kemba is a short-term thing. We hope to find him again in the near future. And Kanter is short-term, ”said Stevens. “We’ll have time to be the best version of ourselves when we can all get better.”

NEXT

Sixers: Monday in Miami.

Celtics: Monday in Atlanta.

