A lawsuit filed by US rapper Jay-Z for a children’s book outlining the texts of the Grammy winner was rated “embarrassing” by lawyers for the Australian mother he is suing.

Jessica Chiha and her company The Little Homie are named in a lawsuit before a federal court by the billionaire named Shawn Carter, who claims his trademarks have been infringed.

Ms. Chiha started with the picture book AB for Jay-Z – which refers to well-known rappers to teach the alphabet – but has expanded to include a coloring book and clothing since she started in 2017.

media_cameraLawyers for Jay-Z said with Mrs. Beyonce that the billionaire had “suffered and will continue to suffer, loss and damage”. Image: Getty Images for Disney

The book contains the line “ZZ is for Jay-Z and he has 99 problems, but his ABC is not one”, while the back side contains the quote “If you have alphabet problems, I feel bad for your son. I have 99 problems, but mine ABC is not one. “

Jay-Z’s classic from 2004, 99 Problems, started famously with: “If you have problems with girls, I feel bad for your son, I have 99 problems, but a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Australian author Jessica Chiha is the target of a lawsuit filed by billionaire Jay-Z. Image: LinkedInmedia_cameraJay-Z claims that its brands have been infringed by an Australian author. Image: Getty Images / AFP

In a defense filed with the Federal Supreme Court, Ms. Chiha’s lawyers said Mr. Carter’s lawsuit was “embarrassing in its current form.”

It questions the artist’s right to co-ownership of the original music, literary work in the lyrics and in the hook of the song.

“The title and parts of the lyrics of Mr. Carter’s 99 Problems were copied from another song called 99 Problems that was recorded and released in 1993,” the defense says.

media_cameraJay-Z is suing this children’s book. Image: Little Homiemedia_cameraThe company uses rappers in their children’s books. Image: Little homie

The song by Tracey Lauren Marrow and Mark D. Ross – better known as rapper Ice-T and brother Marquis – contained the lyrics, “So if you have problems with girls, I feel bad for your son. h is none – hit me ”.

Documents submitted by the rapper’s Australian lawyers last month found that Carter asked Ms. Chiha to stop selling the book in March and July of this year. “Mr. Carter has suffered and will continue to suffer, loss and harm,” they said.

media_cameraJay-Z with Beyonce and the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy, at the Grammys in 2018. Image: Getty Images for NARAS

The lawyers said the retailer and director intentionally and knowingly tried to question the reputation of the rapper who is married to singer Beyonce.

The book was reportedly brought to the attention of Jay-Z after a controversy over allegations of cultural appropriation and racism arose in 2017 when a customer asked if the company was black-owned.

