Rapper Jay-Z sat in the Superbowl LIV on Sunday during the national anthem and has since raised questions that said it was a “silent protest”.

After deciding not to get up, people questioned the 50-year-old’s motives, but since then he has explained why.

The rapper’s rationale was that he watched the show closely, that his record label, Roc Nation, was part of the organization.

During a question and answer session at Colombia University in New York, the star was asked if he wanted to try to send a message by not standing and replied that he was “actually not”.

According to Fox News, Jay-Z continued:

We get there and immediately jump into artist mode. Now I’m really watching the show. Did the microphones start? Was it too low to start?

We sit there all the time, we talk about the performance and Demi comes out immediately and we talk about how beautiful she looks and how it sounds and what she goes through for her in her life. Be on stage, we are so proud on them.

The rapper, who attended the event with his wife Beyoncé [38] and daughter Blue Ivy [8], said he wanted to “really feel the music”.

He continued to have Shakira and Jennifer Lopez as Colombian and Puerto Rican singers was a protest in itself.

It just happened. I didn’t have to make a silent protest. If you look at the stage, the artists we have chosen, Colombians [Shakira], Puerto Rican [JLo] … we have made the loudest protest of all.

Before his statement, the celebrity couple received an online backlash to make the decision to stay seated.

I’m so ashamed of # Beyoncé and Jay Z! You are very lucky to live in this great country. They have to live somewhere else if they don’t want to go to the trouble of standing up for the National Athem [sic]. #Super bowl

Jay Z and Beyonce sat in the Super Bowl during the national anthem. It seems to me that the people who benefit most from this country also have the greatest hatred for it …

Beyoncé was recently criticized for the same reason when the singer decided to stay seated when Joaquin Phoenix received his Golden Globe Award and received a standing ovation – from everyone except her.

While Beyoncé did not explain why she stayed seated, many called it “rude” on social media.

