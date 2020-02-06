advertisement

As you may have seen, Beyonce, Jay-Z and their eldest daughter Blue Ivy attended the Super Bowl over the weekend.

No big deal there; It is not uncommon to see celebrities at the biggest American sporting event of the year.

However, what made the headlines of their family outing was the fact that they stayed seated during the national anthem, which was sung by Demi Lovato.

Many assumed that the family demonstrated in the same way as that of former player Colin Kaepernick, who began to “ kneel ” during the anthem while he was still playing. However, people pointed to Jay-Z’s hypocrisy after saying, “I think we are on our knees and I think it’s time to move on to actionable items” last year.

Now the rapper has given his own explanation – and he says he was so fascinated with Lovato’s performance that he just forgot to get up. Despite almost everyone (and their own security guard) standing, it is.

During an appearance at Columbia University on Tuesday, he denied that it was a demonstration of any kind. “It wasn’t. Sorry. It really wasn’t. What happened was that it wasn’t premeditated at all,” he said. by the time we sit there, we’re talking about performance.

“Then right after that, Demi comes out, and we talk about her beauty and her sound and what she went through in her life to be on stage.”

He added that he did not want people to stop protesting. “Kneeling – I know we’re stuck because it’s a real thing – but kneeling is a form of protest,” he said. “I support the protest in all areas. We need to shed light on the problem. I think everyone knows what the problem is – we are done with this.”

Given that the 50-year-old music tycoon recently signed an agreement with the NFL to manage “ social justice events and initiatives, ” you must be wondering if the truth is somewhere in the middle.

