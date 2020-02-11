advertisement

Rap veteran Jay Electronica finally gives fans the countdown they’ve been waiting for. The hip-hop artist has announced that his long-awaited solo album will be released in a matter of weeks.

Key facts: Last weekend, Jay Elect visited his social media pages to reveal that his new album is only 40 days from its release.

Key details: In August 2019, Jay Elect used a Star Wars-inspired photo to apologize for his past actions.

Wait, there is more: In mid-August 2019, Jay shared a photo of him and his former girlfriend Erykah Badu.

Before you leave: In 2019 Badu spoke about the value of parents in their children’s home school and credited Jay Elect for teaching several lessons.

♥ Post Home school post ❤️ Peace to parents and students of the home school. I send you a BIG love. Good work. Home school. They deserve it. And to those of you who have been there and who know when to get additional help and who are following your hearts while paying attention to the needs of your little ones … praise to you too. It is not an easy task. All of my children attended Badu school. They know the exercise. The whole family must get involved. When Big Bro comes home from the university (Botany major), he teaches botany and psychology. When dad is at home @jayelectronica, he teaches world / planetary history and geography. When the big sister (grade 9) finished her work, she taught art and French. I will take care of physics, mathematics, literature, sociology, health sciences, astronomy, astrology, meditation, religion, economics, l appreciation of art, filmmaking, quantum science, molecular physics … etc … But our main goal is human compassion or matters of the heart. “We guide Mars to see the world through its own lens. She will understand that she must suffer the consequences of her own choices and judgments. It does not have to become a mini erica or a mini jay. After all, we are still evolving. Lots of love . (thank you to all my friends who lend a hand of their areas of expertise !! I appreciate you) -eb

A message shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on February 13, 2019 at 3:47 p.m. PST

