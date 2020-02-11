advertisement

ANAHEIM – Ducks’ game against St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night was postponed after blues defender Jay Bouwmeester collapsed 7:50 in the first period during a TV break. Medical staff from both teams and EMS rushed to help Bouwmeester.

According to Sgt. Shane Carringer, spokesman for Anaheim Fire & Rescue, Bouwmeester suffered a medical emergency and Anaheim Fire & Rescue medics who were already in the arena treated him there. They then took him to the UCI Medical Center, but an update on his condition was not available.

Carringer did not know the nature of the medical emergency.

Bouwmeester, 36, was alarmed when he was brought out of the arena by an ambulance, according to blues TV analyst Darren Pang, a former NHL goalkeeper.

John Kelly, the announcer of blues games, said Bouwmeester’s father was one of those who were on the blues father’s path on Tuesday at the Honda Center and Thursday in Las Vegas.

Bouwmeester had recently completed a shift before the TV timeout, but did not appear to have taken any major hits or hits on his head. A repeat showed that he was apparently taking a sip of water when he slowly fell over while sitting on the bench. Several players waved desperately for help and the medical staff arrived within seconds. He was taken off the bench on a stretcher.

He ran 1:20 on his shift before collapsing and logged 5:34 ice age in the game.

Bouwmeester is in its 17th NHL season and has since been known for its strong skating and conditioning. He helped the blues to win the Stanley Cup last season and won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2014.

Bouwmeester’s 1,240 career games played ranked second among active defenders, only behind Zdeno Chara (1,540) and behind Patrick Marleau (1,709) and Joe Thornton (1,622).

Born in Edmonton, Bouwmeester was the third choice in the NHL draft of the Florida Panthers in 2002. He started his career in Florida before spending four seasons with Calgary. He has been in the blues squad since the 2012/13 season.

In April last year, the Blues signed a one-year contract for $ 3.25 million for this season.

The ducks said the 1-1 draw would be made up for later.

