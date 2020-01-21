advertisement

MOBILE, AL (WOLO) – Javon Kinlaw is unique.

His personality is contagious. His smile is contagious.

Behind this smile is a story of despair, intransigence and the pursuit of happiness.

Kinlaw and his brothers were born in Trinidad and Tobago, an island nation in the Caribbean. His mother Leesa James emigrated with her children to Washington DC, where they hoped for a fresh start.

James was unlucky. Hew Business Ventures failed and Kinlaw and his brothers became homeless.

“We have no electricity, no water, things like that,” Kinlaw said during a press conference at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL.

The 6-foot-6,310-pound defense is honest and humble on its upbringing, telling stories so vivid that you think it happened yesterday.

“We had to use the neighbors’ bowls to fill up a lot of water and we brought them back into the house. We had gas … a gas stove that we lit with a match. Get a big pot, boil water, mix it with cold water, put it in a bucket and take it upstairs to take a shower. ”

Kinlaw, who is likely to be a millionaire in April, had no idea that life could be different.

“At a young age, we just thought it was normal,” he said. “That’s how we lived. We didn’t know how everyone else lived, and we were cool with it.”

A few years passed and James found shelter with the family’s neighbors while Kinlaw moved to his father in South Carolina.

He enrolled at Goose Creek High School in Charleston and became a freak on the soccer field. In his final year, Kinlaw was 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, with the goal of playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

That didn’t happen right away.

Kinlaw started skipping school and his academics slowly refused. Junior college was the only option, so he enrolled in Jones County Junior College in Mississippi.

“I didn’t even eat in the first two days of Juco,” said Kinlaw. “I didn’t know it was free, but when I found out I went crazy.”

He was named NJCAA All-American in 2016, and the Gamecocks called again and eventually signed it.

His three seasons with USC were crowned by an incredible final year. All-SEC team, six sacks, two misses in twelve games, and he’s not done yet.

He plans to be in the top 20 of this year’s NFL draft.

“I just want to go through someone,” said Kinlaw.

