The galaxy officially announced the appointment of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez as the new designated player.

The 31-year-old Hernandez moves from Seville to Spain.

Hernandez is the all-time leading scorer in the Mexican national team. He has scored 52 goals in 109 games and is a veteran of three world championships.

Hernandez will replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left the galaxy after two seasons to return to AC Milan.

“I’m arriving with the best club in the MLS, so I’m really happy about it. I’m just ready to finally put my shirt on,” Hernandez told LAGalaxy.com.

Imaginémonos cosas chingonas. pic.twitter.com/uYK2rxpmAH

– LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) January 21, 2020

Hernandez’s arrival finally ends speculation as to when or whether the Mexican star would join Major League Soccer.

He started his career at Chivas de Guadalajara in 2006 and moved to Manchester United in 2010. He also worked at Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United before moving to Seville.

In Seville Hernandez drastically shortened his playing time and prepared the stage for a possible train.

