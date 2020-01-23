advertisement

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, the newly contracted Los Angeles Galaxy player (right), walks with a team member during training at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on January 23, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, the newly signed Los Angeles Galaxy player, smiles while training at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., On Thursday, January 23, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Media cameramen test their equipment before Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, the newly contracted player of the Los Angeles Galaxy, enters the field during training at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on January 23, 2020 (Photo by Raul Romero Jr ., Contributing) photographer)

The new contracted L.A. Galaxy player Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez from the center enters the field, accompanied by team members and security personnel, during a training session on Thursday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who has been named the new Los Angeles Galaxy player, runs with head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who left on Thursday, January 23, 2020, during training at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr, Contributing Photographer)



Maria Lopez of southern Los Angeles sighed loudly when teaching Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, for galaxy training in Los Angeles. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., Contributing Photographer)

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, the newly contracted Los Angeles Galaxy player, enters the field during team training at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., On January 23, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributor Photographer)) advertisement

Los Angeles Galaxy new signed player Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is pictured during team training at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Thursday, January 23, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Rodrigo Reyes, who lives in Lynwood, responds to the camera as he waits for the opportunity to meet Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez during the Los Angeles Galaxy training session on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. hold true. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr, contributing photographer)

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who has been named the new Los Angeles Galaxy player, smiles as he listens to Jonathan dos Santos, left, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, during team training at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



CARSON – Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is no stranger to football fans around the world.

The all-time top scorer for the Mexican national team has played in some of the world’s largest clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The long journey he has made since leaving Chivas de Guadalajara in 2010 finally led him to the United States and Major League Soccer, where he joined the galaxy.

The 31-year-old Hernandez was greeted by a large number of Galaxy fans in LAX in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, he met his teammates for the first time and spoke to an overcrowded media room at an introductory press conference.

“I have been playing with my national team in this country for 16 years. I was treated with a lot of respect and respect,” said Hernández. “I want that. It comes from the best club in the US and talks about the effort they have made to get me. It talks about the value, respect and admiration they have for me and the trust, that they bring to me.

“Why not take this opportunity? In my view, it’s a win, win, win every time. You can see the expectation, you will see all the news because I am here and the only thing I have to do is enjoy them and give them back their confidence and try to score as many goals as possible. ”

The top priority for the Galaxy Front Office in this offseason was to find a replacement for the late Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Ibrahimovic scored 53 goals in his two seasons with the Galaxy before returning to Europe.

Trying to repeat 53 goals is difficult, but the galaxy believes Hernandez is the right player to fill Ibrahimovic’s shoes.

“I am always very emotional and at the moment I am because it is a very important step for the league and a very important step for my career,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez moved from West Ham United from the English Premier League to Sevilla in the Spanish La Liga. However, the move was not as Hernandez had hoped. He only made 15 appearances and scored only three goals.

“Every step, every step I took was always motivated, very excited and happy,” said Hernandez. “I am very motivated. I have never been a selfish player. I am fully motivated. You can see how it all happens in the MLS and Mexico. It is incredible.

“If you give someone so much, they have no excuse not to deliver. Imagine they treat me like this, salary, teammate, everything there is, what excuse should I have?”

Hernandez signed a three-year contract with an option for a fourth.

“Since Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) is phenomenal here in the MLS, we have to respect it,” said Dennis te Kloese, General Manager of Galaxy. “Now that the season is over there are some good strikers in the world, one of them is Javier Hernandez.

“We always turned to her for the field analysis. With Cristian (Pavon) in the field and the opportunity to play Alex (Aleksandar Katai) from Chicago, Jonathan (dos Santos), Joe (Corona), Sacha Kljestan and Sebastian ( Lletget) provide a lot of support Offensive you can have a striker who is difficult to defend and makes a lot of sense for us. ”

The immediate debate is whether Hernandez’s signature is the largest in MLS since David Beckham’s arrival in 2007.

Galaxy President Chris Klein was a player in Beckham’s early career.

“This is certainly a huge undertaking for the galaxy and our league,” he said. “David was very different. He was the first and he came at a time when I didn’t know our league was ready.

“If we stand here today and bring in a player like Javier, it is important for us as a club. Sure, what it means for the Mexican community, a big community here in LA, does it a little differently. Javier was at the top of our list. If we know that at this moment and know where we are in this country, where our club is and how our league is growing, this (this signature) is important. … So different from David (Beckham), but possibly just as important. ”

More than once, Hernandez described himself as “motivated” and “excited” for the new opportunity. With his family in the front row, he seemed satisfied with the move and the challenges ahead.

“We want to bring the championship here,” he said. “I’m happy. I just want to play and this league gives me the opportunity.”

