India’s frontrunner Jasprit Bumrah will receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for his achievements in international cricket in the 2018-19 season, the BCCI said on Sunday.

The world’s leading pacemaker will be honored at the BCCI Annual Awards in Mumbai on Sunday.

The world’s No. 1 ODI bowler made his test debut during the India tour of South Africa in January 2018 and has not looked back since.

As the first and only Asian bowler, he managed a five-gate move in South Africa, England, Australia and the West Indies.

He played a prominent role in the historic 2-1 win in Australia, India’s first down under, and helped the team keep the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

While Bumrah wins the highest prize in the men’s category, Poonam Yadav will receive the highest award in the women’s section and will be awarded the best international cricket player.

The award is another award for the leg spinner who recently received the Arjuna Award.

Former Indian captains Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Anjum Chopra receive the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award and the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for women.

Srikkanth, a member of the team that won the World Cup in 1983, competed against the fearsome West Indian fast bowlers and scored an offensive rating of 38, the highest individual rating in the Lord’s final.

He was also the captain of India, and after his retirement he was the main elector. During his tenure, the squad was selected for the 2011 World Cup.

Anjum is one of the best bat women and the first Indian to play 100 ODIs. In a career of 17 years, Anjum represented India in four 50-over world championships and two T20 world championships (played in one).

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said: “With the BCCI Awards we honor the best performances on the field from the age group to the senior and also honor our legends.

“It will be a special evening in Mumbai, as we will also hold the 7th MAK Pataudi lecture. I am pleased to announce that it will be Virender Sehwag who will address the meeting.”

Executive Secretary Jay Shah said: “The BCCI Awards are an important feature of the Indian cricket calendar, a mixture of aspiration and inspiration.

“We wanted to make Naman bigger and better, and we launched four new categories this year – the highest run getters and wicket takers in WODIs and the best international debut men and women. A total of 25 awards are given. “

Arun Singh Dhumal, the treasurer of the board, said: “From national to international level, Indian Cricket has had a memorable 2018-19 season.

“We started the year with a convincing series win over Sri Lanka in the right tone and Team India will be present.

“The U-19 team is at the World Cup in South Africa and all eyes are on the stars of tomorrow. It will be a special evening and I congratulate the winners. “

