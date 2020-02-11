advertisement

The inevitable has finally happened. Right, the Pittsburgh Penguins finally have their husband in Jason Zucker.

Jim Rutherford, general manager of Pittsburgh Penguins, has been following Jason Zucker since last spring. He finally got his husband last night. In return, the penguins sent top defender Calen Addison, Alex Galchenyuk and a selection for the first round of 2020 to Minnesota Wild.

This price may sound steep, but I think the penguins have reached the better end of this deal. The savages really rely on Addison. The first round is likely to take place in the later sections of the round, and chances are high that this choice will become a high-end player. As Evolving Hockey points out, Galchenyuk has been miserable this season.

Seven weeks ago I wrote about why the penguins should track sugar. The fit just made too much sense. Sugar will be contracted in the 2022.23 season with an AAV of 5.5 million. Assuming he stays healthy and they continue to qualify for the playoffs, the penguins will get four playoff runs with sugar.

Alex Galchenyuk has been a player with a lower replacement level than our GAR and xGAR models for several years. He is also one of the worst defensive strikers in the league. pic.twitter.com/tRVUO9WzVJ

– Evolving Hockey (@EvolvingHockey) February 11, 2020

According to the Natural Stat Trick, Zucker ranks 39.01 among the 415 skaters who have played at least 2,000 minutes in the last three seasons with 39.01 in equally strong strokes per 60.

Over the same period, Zucker has scored more individual goals an hour than top-class players like Mitch Marner, Nikolaj Ehlers and Steven Stamkos.

Zucker’s individually expected goals for an hour of 0.84 are related to Jake Guentzel. Although I do not claim that Sugar has this kind of finishing ability, he is a very good offensive player.

Zucker has scored 20 goals four times and is on the right track again this season. He will also benefit from the quality of the teammate boost in Pittsburgh. Because of this and its north-south style of play, 30 goals for sugar are conceivable in a year-round role in the top six of the penguins.

From the point of view of ownership, sugar has been above average throughout his career. It has a positive impact on both shot production and suppression. If you combine this with his speed and processing ability, he should be a seamless addition to Sidney Crosby. As Meghan Chayka, co-founder of Stathletes, emphasized at the weekend, sugar also has a very positive effect on the expected goals when he is in a strange rush.

Jason Zucker (after Pittsburgh) is a strong all-round striker who helps in attack and defense and shoots very well. Galchenyuk (to Minnesota with a first and a prospect) is a 5v5 defense with large PP effects and an average shot. pic.twitter.com/mSsCBJVPXV

– Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) February 11, 2020

When the strikers get well, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker make sure Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each get an elite winger. Penguins’ top 6 strikers are in really good shape for the next three seasons.

Charting Hockey’s Sean Tierney believes the penguins are the big winners of this deal.

We have a different Jim Rutherford trend. He tends to trade first-round picks for futures. Usually there is nothing wrong with that. Rutherford traded the first classic with David Perron, Phil Kessel, Ryan Reaves, Derick Brassard and Jason Zucker. At the time of these trades, I was behind 4 of 5, with Reaves being the obvious exception.

The creation of John Marino ultimately made Addison expandable. At 19, Addison is a talented offensive defender. He was the Powerplay Quarterback for Team Canada at the World Juniors. He can move the puck faster than average. There is a lot to like about him. It is the key to this business for Minnesota.

The time has come for Pittsburgh. It will remain so for the next 2 to 3 years. Crosby and Malkin are still chugging at the elite level. The Penguin Stanley Cup window is currently open. Addison was at least two years away from this list. The windows simply didn’t match and Rutherford used it as a trading chip. I have no concerns. If you have two generations of talent, do everything you can to win another championship.

For those who are upset about losing top perspective in Addison (I’m not one of them), the penguins are likely to act as a goalie before the June 2021 draft expansion. It is unclear whether, who and when this could happen. But you can probably get an NHL defender (if necessary) by moving a goalkeeper across the line.

This deal made the best team in the Metropolitan Division even better. They got better in both the short and long term. The trading period is now only 13 days and, as Cap Friendly notes, $ 4.2 million is available in Pittsburgh. I wouldn’t be surprised if Jim Rutherford took another step or two. Although Jake Guentzel is unlikely to be able to return this spring, these penguins will be even tougher. Thank you for reading!

