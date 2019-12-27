advertisement

The Eagles’ Hall of Fame went left

PHILADELPHIA – The first thing Andre Dillard noticed about Jason Peters was his hands.

It was Dillard’s first spring training as an eagle last June, shortly after he was drafted as Peter’s successor to the left duel skill.

“I just went in there (to a back room) and he was leaning against a couch,” said Dillard. “And I just froze as if to say,” Oh, shoot. That’s him. “I shook his hand and he devoured my hand because his hands are like big catcher gloves.”

Then Dillard described how Peters will use his hands in a game.

“I only see a guy trying to move him and he just gives him that little push on the chest and the guy will almost fall over because he’s so strong,” said Dillard. “I am most surprised to see its strength and speed.”

Peters, who stands 6-foot-4 and is quoted at £ 328, has been selected for nine Pro Bowls and will no doubt be a Hall of Famer once eligible.

The question, however, is when Peters’ five-year countdown to the Hall of Fame actually begins. Peters is less than a month from his 38th birthday, but he is defiant that he is not ready to retire despite being in the last year of his contract.

In fact, Peters was reluctant to ask if he appreciated these games more because there might not be many opportunities left. Finally, the Eagles season could end on Sunday with a loss to the Giants and a Dallas win over Washington.

A victory for the Eagles or a defeat for the Cowboys, and the Eagles season will continue this weekend with a home game against Seattle or San Francisco.

“You count my chances, not me,” said Peters. “I roll the die. You tell me someone is better than me and I will leave the game. Do you have someone?”

The reporter replied, “Not from the top of my head.”

Peters replied, “Very well. I will continue.”

Still, it wasn’t a great season for Peters. He leads the team with nine penalties, including two last Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-9 win over Dallas, one of them a block behind that wiped out a 20-yard reception by Dallas Goedert.

Peters is defiant about this too and says that someone from the league office called him “five or six times” this season.

Whether that’s true or not, Peters was still an anchor in the Eagles left duel this season, even if he doesn’t play as well as he did in his heyday.

“It’s amazing to see that Father Time doesn’t really touch him,” said right-wing guard Brandon Brooks. “Some of the (things) that he is doing at 38 can’t do when he’s 25 years old. I had seen tapes but I didn’t see him live in its prime, but I can only imagine what it was like. “

Peters “is still moving”

Defensive end Brandon Graham doesn’t have to imagine it. He experienced it as a beginner in 2010 against Peters in practice. Peters was 28 years old at the time and started his third season with the Eagles, who gave up three draft picks in 2008 to get Peters off the Buffalo Bills.

Peters signed with Buffalo in 2004 as an vacant free agent. He was a close end to the Bills training team. He eventually switched to right-back and started 10 games in 2005. The next year he switched to the left-back and has since started every game in which he was healthy.

“Back then, JP, boy, he got three people in one piece,” said Graham. “He would throw the guy (defender) onto the field, the rewind would capture the screen and (Peters) would get the linebacker. Then he would go straight to (defender).

“JP, boy, he moved back then.”

And now?

“I think JP is still moving,” said Graham. “But he doesn’t get three. He might get two in one piece, but he’s still good.”

Attacking coach Jeff Stoutland added: “If you went to our meeting room now … Jason Peters has been incredible. Since I’ve been here since 2013, I’ve only heard: ‘He’s too old. He can’t do it. He won’t make it. ‘

“And he proved that every year everyone was wrong. This is an incredible player. You may not see another Jason Peters anymore. I’m honest with you now. This man is an absolutely incredible, incredible player who still … this shows.” he plays at an extremely high level. “

But here’s another aspect of Peters: he insists on helping all young players on the offensive.

Dillard is just the latest example.

“Best mentor … ever”

Isaac Seumalo, left guard of the Eagles, lines up alongside Peters on the offensive line. Seumalo said Peters would tell him things after a play, on the sidelines, or during and after training.

When Peters missed three games earlier this season to get knee surgery, Seumalo said he could always expect a text from Peters to give him advice. It was the same as Peters sitting on a cart in a 2017 game after tearing his ACL.

When his teammates lined up to wish him all the best, Peters picked up Halapoulivaati Vaitai, his replacement, and gave him some quick pointers.

“Of all the boys, he could be the one who doesn’t talk to anyone and sees himself above everyone because the guy is a Hall of Famer,” said Seumalo. “But he doesn’t. He comes to work every day and helps as much as he can.

“Boys are always talked about as his successor, and this and that, and he doesn’t take it as something against him. He helps Andre as much as he can. He helps all duels. He doesn’t see himself as better.” than everyone else. He’s just one of the guys. And I think that’s the coolest thing about him. “

That’s why Dillard Peters called “one of the best mentors I’ve ever had.”

Dillard also got the lyrics from Peters when Dillard started at Peters earlier this season. These were the first beginnings of Dillard’s NFL career.

“As soon as I got drafted, everyone said,” Man, you’ll love JP. It is really helpful. He’s basically like a coach, “said Dillard.” I was really happy to hear about it. To get into a situation like this where I’m not the hated O-Lineman of the first round and I’m trying to take someone’s work away. “

Dillard was then asked if it was better for him to learn from Peters and watch him than if he had started straight away.

“I think this is definitely the best possible scenario I could come into,” said Dillard. “If I had to join a team that would have to start right away, who knows what would have happened? I believe in myself, but at the same time this can only help if it’s my time.”

This time could come in the next season. Or maybe not. All of the Eagles’ offensive linemen know that they must cherish Peters as long as they can.

“When he speaks, everyone listens, including the owner and head coach,” said Brooks. “I have never seen anyone have the power that JP has, and there will probably never be a player who has the same power as him.”

That’s right, both in the field and outside.

