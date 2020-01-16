advertisement

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, known for hits like “I’m Yours”, “The Remedy”, “Make It Mine” and “Lucky”, won the Grammy Award during the music for Life Award The 2020 NAMM Show Breakfast of the Champions at the Hilton Anaheim on Thursday morning.

Musician Jason Mraz (left) speaks with NAMM President and CEO, Joe Lamond (right), during the Champions Breakfast at the Anaheim Hilton on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Anaheim. Mraz received the Music for Life Award. (Photo by Mark Rightmire, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Joe Lamond, President and CEO of NAMM, left, presents the Music for Life Award to musician Jason Mraz during the Champions breakfast at the Anaheim Hilton on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Anaheim. (Photo by Mark Rightmire, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The event, hosted by Joe Lamond, President and CEO of NAMM, and which honored Mraz, is the official prelude to the annual music trade convention. The two talked about the importance of giving something back and working for music education.

“It’s just good to be recognized by your colleagues, your community, your industry,” said Mraz when he received the Music for Life Award in a phone interview earlier this week. “It’s all good. It’s encouraging to feel I’m on the right track.”

42-year-old Mraz, who currently lives in Oceanside, is a frequent guest at the annual NAMM Show. He has worked closely with Taylor Guitars and Yamaha and has the opportunity to view the goods available during the congress.

“I love the instrument makers, new inventions, new technologies and all the music lovers who are there,” he said. “I always get inspiration.”

Mraz’s ideals and philanthropic efforts are aligned with the NAMM Foundation, which focuses primarily on music education and gives students access to musical instruments in the classroom. The Jason Mraz Foundation donates over $ 150,000 annually to arts education support programs.

“I went through these programs as a teenager and learned in my early adult life that these programs exist because of donors,” he said. “I feel that anyone who is good or has capital – I wouldn’t call it an obligation but a privilege – must return and support the same programs that they have championed.” For me, it’s only in my DNA. It feels great to serve exactly what served me. “

Mraz said he had been spending more time in the classroom lately and watched students’ eyes widen when they hit notes and harmonized for the first time. He told Lamond that he paid a lot of credit to the teachers.

“It is difficult to control and guard all cats and control all attitudes,” he said with a laugh.

In addition to his contribution to music education, Mraz was also named District Advocacy Ambassador last year and heads the Recording Academy when it meets with lawmakers to hold discussions on issues that musicians need to address.

“It makes me pretty sick,” he said. “Because not only can I serve music creators, but as a citizen, I can interact with the system in which citizens’ legislators work together to create better policies that serve and protect everyone. Yes, it feels great for the music industry, but I feel great when I can do my civic duties or civic skills, which we sometimes feel totally alienated from or disenfranchised to get involved with. It feels damn good to have a way or to have access to government through music. “

The most pressing issues right now are better distribution of radio license fees for musicians and the creation of a small claims court for “kitchen table and small-time authors who want to protect their copyrighted works from violations,” he added.

“There will be many more to come,” he said. “I am part of a team. This is not a one-man mission. I am part of a whole community of people who deal with all of these issues, which makes me feel good. I support a bigger vision in what is mine Is part of a cultural revolution that we have to rethink how we take care of each other. “

He also noted that he will release a new album in 2020. There is no release date yet, but the work will be titled “Look for the Good”.

“The whole point is to breathe life into the goodness that is in all of us,” he said. “There is such goodness in the world, but sometimes the media forget to shed light on it. But it’s good music. It matches everything I’ve done and it’s danceable, it’s delicious. “

Other companies in the music industry were introduced during the Breakfast of Champions, including Bryan Bradley, President of Group One Limited; Whitney Brown Grisaffi, President of Ted Brown Music; Noel Lee, founder and CEO of Monster, Inc .; and David Schwartz, publisher of Mix Magazine and co-founder of the NAMM TEC Awards. The theme of the breakfast was “crossroads” when Lamond said that the music industry and retailers who make everything possible will be at a “crossroads of opportunities” in 2020.

In the past ten years, there has been an upswing in the industry from recording to live performance. Lamond added that 75 percent of the musician’s income is now traveling to compensate for the loss of revenue.

Bradley said the competition in live production has driven innovation while increasing the demand and expectations of music fans.

“You can improve some things on stage, but you are either a good player or you are not a good player,” he said, returning focus to the live performer and judging the talent based on polished studio recordings.

Schwartz has observed how the TEC Awards have grown exponentially over the 35 years at NAMM. This year’s ceremony will honor the best of the best in professional audio and sound production while celebrating the career of singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, who received the coveted Les Paul Innovation Award.

“It’s great that a woman wins the Les Paul Award,” he said. “It is so innovative and has changed the world through music for so many people.”

