A crazy Super Bowl commercial with Jason Momoa drove people crazy … after the star literally tore his muscles off.

Everyone knows that the Super Bowl brings a lot of unusual advertising while every man and his dog are watching, but this commercial with the Aquaman is really something.

The advertisement shows Momoa driving to his house before he goes in, where he can sit back and feel completely comfortable in his skin.

When he makes himself comfortable, the actor continues to speak to the camera while losing the impressive muscles for which he is famous. After removing the largely built body, Momoa has extremely slim arms and a very slim and flat stomach.

Later in the clip, he even removes the long, thick hair from the top of his head, leaving a bald spot underneath.

At the very end of the ad, the 40-year-old is accompanied by his wife Lisa Bonet, who rescues him from an unfortunate gym.

The ad for Rocket Mortgages, a popular credit company in the U.S., has received mixed reviews, but it’s undeniable that it’s an uncomfortable watch.

A viewer turned to Twitter to ask television companies to never show it again.

A second person greeted Bonet as “the only thing that saved this crazy Jason Momoa commercial” and added “I’m honestly unsettled”.

“This Rocket Mortgage commercial with Jason Momoa shook me deeply,” wrote a third.

Obviously, all of the advertising was joking and one would hope that Momoa did nothing to fool us over the years with his impressive build and long, dark strands of hair. It’s actually the handcraft of a pretty impressive CGI that got me to the question: if they can get rid of all of Jason ‘s muscles, does that mean they can give me a six pack?

Fortunately, the bizarre advertisement was also online with a person who tweeted:

Oh man, this rocket mortgage spot with Jason Momoa was great. I want more ads like this tonight.

Something tells me that this commercial will stay for a while …

