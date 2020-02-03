advertisement

Most of you know Jason Momoa as the star of Aquaman and Khal Drago in Game of Thrones. Well now you’re going to have a whole other association with the actor and it’s not pretty.

Jason starred in a Rocket Mortgage commercial that aired last night’s Super Bowl.

It started off quite normally with the actor being chased by the press and saying that he could only really relax at home.

He returns home and undresses. Again, standard so far.

Entering the kitchen, he proceeds to strip his biceps from his body. Then he lifts his shirt to remove his abs. And the cream of the crop, he settles down on the sofa and removes his hair, revealing this scary bald patch.

It’s so weird.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2ERWFMLptw (/ integrated)

Those who saw the ad turned to Twitter to share their horror / disgust / trauma:

I hate Rocket Mortgage for showing Jason Momoa that way! #Super Bowl

– Djasmine Unchained (@JasmineCie) February 3, 2020

Bald and thin Jason Momoa is the scariest thing we have ever seen! 😂😂😂 #SuperBowl

– Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) February 3, 2020

I am delighted to see the Jason Momoa ad against me after seeing the ad. #SuperBowlCommercials pic.twitter.com/9RgQlP9WsK

– Hijra (@ Hijra93) February 3, 2020

Lmao that Jason Momoa Commercical made me fuck 😂 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4BR13NROA8

– Stephanie 🇭🇹💋 (@MangoQuueen) February 3, 2020

This Rocket Mortgage commercial with Jason Momoa simply shook me. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlCommercials pic.twitter.com/WxWo8JZCRi

– Gia (@OH_itsjustGia) February 3, 2020

This Jason Momoa Rocket mortgage ad is really disturbing, never show it again #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J5JFYoJ0ji

– Im Here for the Ads (@chenstoppable) February 3, 2020

Me, watching the Jason Momoa commercial #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/6d3R5jppUx

– Paxton Mittleman (@PaxtonMittleman) February 3, 2020

#SuperBowlLIV

My therapist: Rocket Mortgage Jason Momoa can’t hurt you

Jason Momoa Rocket Mortgage: pic.twitter.com/MfFRsGL09C

– Snow Queen ❄️ (@ Katniss04444) February 3, 2020

