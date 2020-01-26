advertisement

What a comeback! It looked like Liverpool were going to win the FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury, only that the home team had to overcome a 2-0 deficit to force a repeat.

You owe it to Jason Cummings. The Scottish striker would start the game on the bench, but his introduction in the second half was the catalyst to get back into the game.

He had a duel, the first came from the penalty spot.

Serenity 💯

– The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 26, 2020

A few moments later, he used a mistake by Dejan Lovren to steer the ball beyond Adrian.

No cow is milked in Shrewsbury for 14 days. 🐄

– Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) January 26, 2020

The final whistle was met with scenes of exhilaration from the local crowd hurrying onto the pitch. The players also had fun.

Cummings spoke to the BBC after the game and was in top shape. He gave a crisp post-game interview, not too short for one-liners. When asked if things could go better for him and if Ian Wright asked to be brought in, he replied:

"Ian Wright, he knows his way around!"

– Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 26, 2020

Well, I could have gotten the hat trick! Two goals, it was a dream come true against the best team in the world. I know it’s not their first team, but it’s still good for us.

We do the repeat and go to Anfield. This is what the FA Cup is about …

Ian Wright, he knows his way around! I called I’m A Celeb every week to get him to the finals.

I am personally happy. I am also happy for the boys because we deserve it, we worked hard for it.

It was expected (not to start), my fitness is not fully there. I expected to get out of the bank. I was simply looking forward to getting in and leaving an impression.

"If You Can Get Jason Cummings On …" – @ IanWright0 👏👏👏

– Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 26, 2020

Cummings was sent into the tunnel by Josh Laurent, the player who was sent off because of the penalty kick.

Laurent allowed Cummings the penalty, which the striker was happy about. Neither was he able to tell the interviewer after the game what inspiring message got in the locker room at half-time because he wasn’t even in the room:

I wasn’t there I warmed up outside, so ask him!

He gave me the punishment. He wanted to take it, but I’m glad he gave it to me.

The repetition will be really good. It’s good for the fans, good for the chairman if he earns a few pounds!

We are all happy, we can’t wait to get there.

