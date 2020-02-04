advertisement

A U.S. three-judge appeals court ruled that his father and daughter Thomas and Molly Martens should be re-opened for the murder of two Jason Corbett’s Limerick’s father in August 2015.

Mr. Martens, a retired FBI agent, and his daughter Molly Martens, Mr. Corbett’s second wife, were convicted of murdering the 39-year-old after a trial in summer 2017.

Mr. Corbett died of head injuries after a sustained attack with a brick and baseball bat at his family home in the city of Wallburg, North Carolina.

The father and daughter won their appeal to seek a new retrial.

Jason Corbett, who was murdered in the United States by his wife and father

Mr Martens (69) claimed to have defended himself and testified that Mr Corbett had strangled his daughter and responded to what he considered to be a disturbing situation.

He argued that it was “unfair” to prevent him from making certain statements that supported his claim that he had defended himself. This was contested by North Carolina prosecutors.

Judge Valerie Zachary stated in her ruling that because of the aggravation of errors in evidence and instructions, both before and during the three-week trial, Mr. Martens and his daughter were prohibited from providing reasonable defense or taking full advantage of their claims draw self-defense and defending a family member. “

“As a result, the jury was denied critical evidence and was unable to perform its constitutional role,” she wrote in her verdict.

The judge said that the father and daughter were entitled to a new trial.

Judge John Tyson, another North Carolina appeal judge, agreed with her verdict, while Judge Allegra Collins partially agreed and partially disagreed.

The case now goes to the Superior Court in Davidson County on February 24, where the original murder trial was heard.

Prosecutors have 15 days from this date to lodge an appeal against the North Carolina Supreme Court decision or to consider a judgment or the grounds for the North Carolina Supreme Court to hear the appeal again.

