The family of two-time Limerick father Jason Corbett was shocked by the decision of a US Court of Appeals to order a retrial in August 2015 against father and daughter Thomas and Molly Martens for his murder.

Mr. Corbett’s sister Tracey Corbett Lynch, who is raising her children in her house in Limerick, said: “We have just started our day – this decision was a shock.”

She informed the Irish Times that the family was aware of the court’s decision to reopen the trial.

“We will not be commenting on the decision at this point and will ask that our family’s privacy be respected,” said Corbett Lynch.

Mr. Martens, a retired FBI agent, and his daughter Molly Martens, Mr. Corbett’s second wife, were convicted of murdering the 39-year-old after a trial in summer 2017.

Mr. Corbett died of head injuries after a sustained attack with a brick and baseball bat at his family home in the city of Wallburg, North Carolina.

Jason Corbett, who was murdered in the United States by his wife and father

The father and daughter won their appeal to seek a new retrial.

Mr Martens (69) claimed to have defended himself and testified that Mr Corbett had strangled his daughter and responded to what he considered to be a disturbing situation.

He argued that it was “unfair” to prevent him from making certain statements that supported his claim that he had defended himself. This was contested by North Carolina prosecutors.

The case now goes to the Superior Court in Davidson County on February 24, where the original murder trial was heard.

Prosecutors have 15 days from this date to lodge an appeal against the North Carolina Supreme Court decision or to consider a judgment or the grounds for the North Carolina Supreme Court to hear the appeal again.

The father and daughter are in prison and sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison. They remain in prison until an appeal is made to the state’s Supreme Court.

Judge Valerie Zachary stated in her ruling that because of the aggravation of errors in evidence and instructions, both before and during the three-week trial, Mr. Martens and his daughter were prohibited from providing reasonable defense or taking full advantage of their claims draw self-defense and defending a family member. “

“As a result, the jury was denied critical evidence and was unable to perform its constitutional role,” she wrote in her verdict.

The judge said that the father and daughter were entitled to a new trial.

Judge John Tyson, another North Carolina appeal judge, agreed with her verdict, while Judge Allegra Collins partially agreed and partially disagreed.

Beats on the head

Mr. Corbett died after suffering at least 12 blows to the head in the early hours of August 2, 2015 at the couple’s home in Davidson County, North Carolina.

Mr. Martens was visiting the couple at the time with his wife.

He and his daughter claimed in court that he hit Mr. Corbett several times after hearing noises from the couple’s bedroom and discovering the Limerick man who was suffocating his daughter.

The appeals court ruled that the jury may have reached a different result if interviews conducted by a social worker and in a child care center with Mr. Corbett’s children Jack and Sarah in the days after his murder were not mistakenly excluded from the process.

hearsay

The children gave hearsay about domestic violence and family relationships during these interviews. Jack and Sarah said in their testimonies that they had heard of Ms. Martens and her mother’s domestic violence incidents.

Jack reported that his father “is mad at his mother (Molly) for no reason” and that he was accidentally pushed down the stairs when he tried to intervene in a fight between Mr. Corbett and Ms. Martens.

Molly Martens and her father Thomas Martens were pictured during their 2017 trial. Photos: Donnie Roberts / The Dispatch

Sarah said during her interview that her father was “angry regularly” and described an incident when Mr. Corbett pulled Ms. Marten’s hair and “slapped her face”.

The appellate judges stated that expert testimony about untested stains on Mr. Martens ‘boxers and Ms. Martens’ pajama bottoms was inadmissible and unreliable.

The expert said that blood spatter on the boxer shorts matched the wearer being close to Mr. Corbett when he was hit on the head.

The judges said that the court made a mistake in refusing to accept Mr. Martens’ statement that he heard his daughter scream, “Don’t do anything to my father!” After he said during an alleged fight with Mr. Martens Corbett had fallen on the floor of the bedroom above the baseball bat.

“Tom’s testimony was directly relevant to the adequacy of his belief that the use of lethal force was necessary to prevent imminent death or serious physical injury to himself or Molly,” said Judge Zachary in her majority decision.

This evidence was the central theme of the case, namely “whether his use of lethal force was legal under the circumstances,” said the judge.

The exclusion of this evidence gave way to the instructions of the public prosecutor’s office to the jury. “According to the aggressor doctrine, at this point Tom suspected some degree of aggression after a pause in which he was under constant attack for longer.” She said.

Martens family reaction

Mike Earnest, spokesman for the Martens family, said he did not know whether his brother-in-law and niece would be released on bail if the appellate court’s verdict were referred to the Supreme Court.

He said the family had “full confidence” in the Court of Appeal’s decision because it had “thought incredibly long about their considerations.”

“This decision turned the whole procedure against my niece and brother-in-law upside down. The trial found that Molly was not the attacker, and the appeals court has now shown that Tom was not the attacker in this case, ”said Earnest.

He said it could take between six and 18 months for a new trial to take place.

“We have always believed in the law and are so grateful that it benefits our family,” he said.

The Court of Appeal stated in the 169-page ruling that although Thomas and Molly Martens raised 13 appeals, many of which were “connected and complex”, their case was “deceptively simple” and boiled down to whether they used legitimate lethal force had to defend themselves and each other during the tragic confrontation with Jason. “

“After a thorough review of the records and transcript, it is apparent that this is the rare case where certain errors of evidence, in themselves and in general, have been so detrimental that they have compromised the defendant’s ability to provide complete and meaningful defense,” the court said said.

