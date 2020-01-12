advertisement

The players cleared their lockers in Berea on December 30 and considered what went wrong when so much more was expected in 2019.

The Browns lost their last three games and finished 6-10. Head coach Freddie Kitchens has been fired.

Jarvis Landry has just finished his second season with the Browns, but he has already fired three head coaches – Hue Jackson, Gregg Williams and now Kitchens.

“In these games, we often relied on games this year rather than players, especially from the offensive side of the ball,” said Landry. “There are things we can all improve. There are things I personally made mistakes about.

Jarvis Landry discusses what the #Browns need to make sure 2020 isn’t the 2019 repeat. Pic.twitter.com/gX5sSyngmr

– Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider), December 30, 2019

“There are things we have to learn from and try to make progress. But to answer your question, a lot will be answered if the head coach position and how other (coaching) positions are answered. “

Landry did not state what he meant by relying on “games instead of players”, but he could not have gotten enough production from broad-based receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashard Higgins and David Njoku from the close end.

“There were only chances in games where I know from the outside that we were able to take advantage of the weaknesses of the teams and not,” said Landry. “We just didn’t really know what the plan was or what we were trying to do, or I don’t think we ever really found our identity.”

Njoku got a pass after playing four games after a wrist injury last season. Higgins got four passes in 2019 after catching 39 last season. His last catch was the game-winning touchdown against the Bills on November 10th. Beckham got 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, but those are low numbers by his standards.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey saw Mike Pettine, Jackson, Williams and Kitchens in the head coach’s chair. However, he never played for Kitchens because he missed the entire 2019 season with a chest injury.

“I’ve been to that roller coaster (looking for a head coach),” said Kirksey. “You just have to keep a clear head and stay positive throughout the process.

“We all know the business. It is devastating at times. But you just have to keep going. That is all you can do. Work on your craft, work on being the best player you can be and the best player this team needs. “

When asked what the Browns need most, structure or discipline, Landry replied in one word: leadership.

“I just think we were missing sometimes,” said Landry. “I knew there was no doubt that people here were trying to win. Everyone in this organization tried to win. I just didn’t think we knew how to do it.

“I just think that there are times when things happen in certain seasons – people get hurt, problems out of the field, a number of different things happen at key points in the game, break points in the game, can keep your composure to each other being able to speak to everyone is treated with respect. I just think it was sometimes lacking. “

An MRI was performed on December 30th on Landry’s injured hip and spine. He said he will have the results by January 3rd. He said he will be out for six to eight months if surgery is needed. If he is absent for eight months, he will only be ready at the beginning of the 2020 season.

Landry led the Browns in receptions (83), yards (1,174) and touchdown receptions (six). He said he was limited to “75 to 80 percent” of his full capacity because of the injury.

