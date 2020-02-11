advertisement

Another day, another reboot. This time, it’s a cult classic from the 90s that will take a new modern approach on our cinema screens.

‘Urban Legend’ may have exploded at the box office, but since its release in 1998, the film has become an underground success with horror fanatics.

With Jared Leto, Tara Redi, Loretta Devine and Joshua Jackson, we see our typical American students attending a university far from New England. Of course, not everything is as catchy as everyday college life, and students begin to be picked one by one from a series of murders based on various urban legends.

Alicia Witt played the main character Natalie in the original slasher, the helpless stereotypical woman of the 90s in horror, trying to warn everyone of the imminent killer walking around on campus. Of course, no one believes her until it is too late, and half of her friends fall into very horrible ends. The wonderfully crazy Rebecca Gayheart played the main antagonist.

Although not the worst film, it came out at a time when the likes of “ Scream ” and “ I Know What You Did Last Summer ” attracted audiences and therefore did not attract much attention. attention as a new slasher on the stage. Now it seems that movie directors have noticed a gap in the market for a new version of the franchise that has failed to get a sequel.

Due to the reasonable success of similar modern horrors such as “ Happy Death Day ” and “ Truth Or Dare ”, the team behind the reboot hopes to give the 90s film a new pair of eyes. According to Deadline, director Colin Minihan is already on board and has started looking for the film’s main cast.

Minihan, who has already directed and written other horrors “ What Keeps You Alive ” and “ Extraterrestrial ”, is expected to launch a new version of the classic slasher for the digital age.

In case you need to recall the original, here is an excerpt from the opening of ‘Urban Legends’ involving this iconic car scene.

