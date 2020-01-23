advertisement
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers competes against Kyrie Irving # 11 of the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Kyrie Irving # 11 of Brooklyn Nets drives towards the basket against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope # 1 of the Los Angeles Lakers at the Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, center, passes Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving in New York in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving (11) shoots in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in New York against Dwight Howard (39) from Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Jared Dudley # 10 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Kyrie Irving # 11 of the Brooklyn Nets passes the ball to Joe Harris # 12 against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Head coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers contemplates against the Brooklyn Networks Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis (3) passes Brooklyn Nets Jarrett Allen in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York on Thursday, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Brooklyn Nets’ Taurine Prince # 2 darkens the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
Dwight Howard (39) of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in New York against Brooklyn Nets Jarrett Allen (31). (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against Kyrie Irving # 11 of the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (23) passes Brooklyn Nets Wilson Chandler (21) in New York in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
Dwight Howard (39) of the Los Angeles Lakers drops the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets (12) in New York in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Brooklyn Nets’ head coach Kenny Atkinson watches against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
LeBron James (23) of Los Angeles Lakers dies in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in front of Brooklyn Nets Jarrett Allen (31). (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers calls his teammates in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Thursday, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
Avery Bradley (11) of the Los Angeles Lakers throws the ball off Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York on Thursday, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers watches against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (23) protects the ball from Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson calls his team in New York in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to teammates during a break in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Jared Dudley # 10 of the Los Angeles Lakers falls on the court that fights for the ball against Rodions Kurucs # 00 of Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Anthony Davis # 3 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Wilson Chandler # 21 and Garrett Temple # 17 of the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Lakers ‘Anthony Davis, who fights for ball control with Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Harris, and Jarrett Allen in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Lakers won 128-113. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a basket against Kyrie Irving # 11 of the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers watches against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Spencer Dinwiddie # 8 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Spencer Dinwiddie # 8 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Spencer Dinwiddie # 8 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
Lakers-Jared Dudley celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer to the third-quarter buzzer in Thursday’s game against the Nets in Brooklyn. Dudley’s basket was part of a 26-2 Lakers run that spanned the third and fourth quarters and sent them on their way to a 128-113 win. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Kyrie Irving # 11 of the Brooklyn Nets drives to the basket as LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers watches on January 23, 2020 at the Barclays Center in New York City. NOTICE NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
Brooklyn Nets ‘Spencer Dinwiddie defends Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in New York. The Lakers won 128-113. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
Brooklyn Nets ‘Taurean Prince (2) drives past Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma in New York in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Lakers won 128-113. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Rondo # 9 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Caris LeVert # 22 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
The Los Angeles Lakers’ Rondo (9) gestures his teammate in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in New York. The Lakers won 128-113. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles after defeating Brooklyn Nets 128-113 at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
NEW YORK – Even the crowd at the Barclays Center couldn’t hold back. Everyone freaked out when Jared Dudley’s 3-pointer hit the third quarter buzzer.
But no response was greater than the Lakers’ 34-year-old “15. Man ”immediately showered the celebrations as if he had just hit a game winner. Anthony Davis ran to push him. Then Troy Daniels. Then Kentavious Caldwell Pope. LeBron James jumped into him twice – after the first, Dudley had to turn around once to fully recover.
After a defeat on Monday and a crisp win on Wednesday, the Lakers (36-9) lacked a certain mood that meandered through the dog days of the season. Dudley sparked them, fired a 9-0 Lakers run at the end of the third quarter, and lit the fuse that triggered a 17-2 run to begin the fourth quarter after the game resumed full of flex from the Lakers’ vast muscles for a 128-113 victory over the nets.
The Lakers had more energy and pace than in the previous two games, none other than James, who finished his 10th triple double of the season (27 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists). They rained 19 3-pointers on their hosts and shot 50 percent from below.
After JaVale McGee missed the start with flu-like symptoms, the go-ahead was given to Dwight Howard, who made his greatest impression in the first half and finished with 14 points.
Davis was questionable when he came into the game, but had a little discomfort in his injured bum. He had 16 points in 4v9 shooting, but his most impressive highlight was a sky-high shooting block from Kyrie Irving (20 points).
Danny Green scored three 3-points in the first four minutes of the third, increasing the Lakers’ lead to 88-75, but the Nets made it 49- seconds ahead of 95-94 after an Irving 3-pointer. But then Davis and Rajon Rondo hit 3s before Dudley, who played in Brooklyn last season, hit his close-range shot to hit the summer and score 104-94.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope prevailed against the fourth with four three-pointers and extended the lead to 13. James scored eight goals in the fourth quarter before finally settling on the pitch.
James is now 18 points from Kobe Bryant for No. 3 on the NBA’s career scoring list. He can overtake Bryant in Philadelphia on Saturday, where the five-time champion with the Lakers was born.
James has 33,626 points. Bryant ended with 33,643.
More about this story.
Allow us to bless your timeline with this @ JaredDudley619 Summer Beater. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/oxYxr9YwKO
– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN), January 24, 2020
“LA, that was for you.” @ JaredDudley619 with @LakersReporter on his summer hitting three and the #Lakers sweeping another back to back. pic.twitter.com/9s9b9kHtAT
– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN), January 24, 2020
27 PTS | 12 REB | 10 AST
The king could not be stopped against the nets 👑 pic.twitter.com/snR6pYdvr9
– NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 24, 2020
“Whatever team decided to get defensive would win.” Frank Vogel with @LakersReporter on the shift in the defensive intensity of the #Lakers and the bank as a driving force. pic.twitter.com/1sHs9qYMsY
– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN), January 24, 2020
AD & Kyrie exchange words from 👀 pic.twitter.com/U4CrqmFnF1 after a BIG block from The Brow
– NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 24, 2020
AD incoming 😤 pic.twitter.com/cKBvKZ5cgo
– NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 24, 2020
“I don’t know if I like him that way.”
AD is not a lock on LeBron’s first choice 😂 pic.twitter.com/aSETNTWibL
– NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 24, 2020
