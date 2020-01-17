advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – It took five title races, but Japeth Aguilar finally won his first individual championship round award and won the PBA Governors’ Cup MVP final.

Aguilar was Barangay Ginebra’s defensive engine in the third final against Meralco, which led to a 5: 105 win at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.

Clutch block moves Japeth Aguilar to 15th place in the PBA list of all time blocks

The 6-foot-9 striker averaged 17.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in the five games.

Aguilar was the unanimous choice for the award, but teammates Stanley Pringle and LA Tenorio were competitors.

