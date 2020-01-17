advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Japeth Aguilar has always been present at Ginebra’s goals during the 2019 PBA Governor’s Cup finals.

Considering its sheer athleticism and size, this was quite to be expected, but on Friday night another version of the Ginebra was seen ahead.

Aguilar, who was bathed in confetti for the first time in his career, was recognized as the MVP of the PBA Press Corps Finals, but not only because of his crime.

“I think it’s just the maturity that does its job,” the 32-year-old Cager told the reporters in Filipino. “I took on the role that was given to me.”

Japeth Aguilar wins the first PBA Finals MVP Award for Ginebra

Aguilar said the gin kings had loads of weapons anyway, which made it easier for him to do a job like the defensive anchor.

“There are a lot of potential goal scorers in our team. As expected, I focus on defense.”

During the five games in this title fight, Aguilar had either scored well, recovered well, or defended well.

He clicked on all of these boxes twice, including the Friday night bracket, where he scored 25 points, cleared eight rebounds, and had four blocks.

Aguilar’s only sad duel was in Game 4, in which he scored only five points. However, he made up for the unpredictable shooting by grabbing nine rebounds and logging a pair of blocks.

Clutch block moves Japeth Aguilar to 15th place in the PBA list of all time blocks

“He was fantastic all through the series. Defensive, offensive; Exchange of blows, exchange of blows, ”said coach Tim Cone of Aguilar, who ended the series with an average of 17.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks.

For his part, Aguilar still declined praise and appreciation, saying his demeanor, no matter how commendable, was the work of his teammates.

“You’re trying to find me on the attack. So it’s really a collective effort, ”he said.

