TOKYO – Japanese public broadcaster NHK on Friday sent a news bulletin that incorrectly reporting North Korea had launched a rocket crashing into the waters east of the Japanese archipelago, issuing an apology hours later explaining it was a training alert for the media.

The news alert came as the United States and its East Asian allies were in tents, following Pyongyang’s announcement this month of a “potential Christmas gift” to Washington in what experts considered a possible missile test long.

The NHK newsletter, sent 22 minutes after midnight on its website, read: “North Korea’s rocket seen falling into the sea about 2,000km east of Hokkaido’s Erimo Cape”, suggesting a flight path over the territory Japanese.

At 2:28 p.m., NHK issued an apology on its website, explaining that the text was intended for training purposes and was not “true”.

“We apologize to our viewers and the public,” NHK said.

Citizen warning of disasters and security threats is one of the mandates for the publicly funded broadcaster, whose newscasts regularly and frequently hold drills and earthquake coverage.

When North Korea launched missiles flying over Cape Erimo in the far north of Japan in 2017, warnings spread through sirens and government-issued “J-alarms” on millions of mobile phones across Japan, merrymaking. some of the sleep.

The NHK had also sent a false news alert about a North Korean missile in error last January.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had given the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks on his country’s nuclear arsenal and lowering tensions between opponents.

Its latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile was in November 2017 when it fired a Hwasong-15, the largest missile it has ever tried. Pyongyang said the missile was capable of reaching all of the United States. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Perry)

