CHENGDU – Japanese Prime Minister Shinto Abe urged the South Korean president on Tuesday to take steps to resolve a bitter dispute in their first bilateral talks in 15 months, a sign that as moods improve, joint problems among allies Americans remain.

Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in stressed at their meeting in China the need to improve ties after the worst period of tension between their countries in decades.

Relations have been strained since the South Korean Supreme Court last year ordered Japanese firms to indemnify some South Koreans forced to work for them during Japan’s colonial rule of 1910-45. Japan says the matter was settled under a 1965 treaty and that the court’s ruling violated international law.

“South Korea must take responsibility and take measures to resolve the issue,” Abe said at a news conference. “I demanded that South Korea take steps to restore ties between Japan and South Korea in a healthy state.”

Moon and Abe met on the sidelines of a trilateral summit with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in the Chinese city of Chengdu, with tension over stalled talks stalled between North Korea and the United States.

Following the Korean court ruling, Japan imposed restrictions on South Korea’s export of high-tech materials used in the production of chips, complicating their dispute which threatened to undermine security co-operation between them.

Abe and Moon agreed to meet more often despite differences in history and trade, Moon spokesman Ko Min-jung said at a conference in Chengdu, adding that they both wanted to resolve differences through dialogue.

Abe said close security co-operation with the United States was “extremely important” in relations with North Korea.

The two leaders had “frank” discussions that acknowledged the importance of dialogue, though there were still “substantial differences,” said Japan’s Deputy Cabinet Secretary Naoki Okada. He said the situation was tense at times, but not confrontational.

Moon expressed hope for an early settlement of their differences.

“Japan and South Korea are the closest neighbors historically and culturally,” Moon said. “We are not in a relationship that can separate them even when there is embarrassment for a while.”

The two shook hands and smiled shortly before their 45-minute meeting, longer than the planned 30 minutes.

South Korea last month made a last-minute decision to hold an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan that is important for the tripartite security co-operation with the United States. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Chengdu and Hyonhee Shin in Seoul Additional reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo Editing by Robert Birsel and William Mallard)

