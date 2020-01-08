advertisement

January 8, 2020 against Maarten Vinkhuyzen

The Japanese legal system does not function according to the “presumed innocent to proven guilty” principle that is the basis of Western law. Nor does it know the principle that punishment must be applied after the conviction, not before.

As an example we have the story of what I thought was an innocent action against a person who had been one of my heroes for years. I sent him a birthday wish for his 65th birthday. I was careful not to say anything that could make the persecution angry.

This is the type of post that a suspected innocent person detained by the Public Prosecutor’s Office should be able to receive to investigate alleged irregularities or violations.

After a few months we received mail from Japan. The person to whom we had sent the letter was unknown at the address, our birthday wish was sent back to the sender.

What could be the reason for this behavior of the Japanese legal system? I cannot think of an excuse for this. As Carlos Ghosn said, “Confess, and you can see your wife.”

And clearly also: Confess, and you can receive e-mail. Streams, and the light can be dimmed at night. Confess, and we’ll stop making your life a hell.

What else can you do if you are confronted with such a system?

