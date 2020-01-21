advertisement

Write the menu for Sushi Planet It must have been an arduous process, because this extremely large menu contains more than 40 exotic rolls – many of which have monikers in the great tradition of labeling sushi rolls that have little to do with the roll itself.

The Albacore with fried garlic-spicy mustard sauce is a “walk on the beach”. The Shrimp Tempura Crab Salad Bun is “Mr. Tommy. “A similar bun with tuna and salmon is the“ Oh My God Roll ”. The spicy tempura roll with seafood and shrimp is a “touchdown roll”. Why? I do not know! But let’s buy a cold sake for the menu author! It is an impressive achievement.

That’s what food is like at Sushi Planet – a mini chain with branches in Moorpark, Camarillo, Westlake Village and right here in Woodland Hills. Despite the enormous number of rolls, the sushi staff, who are located directly behind the counter, manage to prepare an impressive selection of reliably tasty dishes. There is something for everyone, including purists, for whom nigiri sushi (fish over rice) and sashimi are the only way. And they do it in a room that resembles an endless party in Shibuya.

Go to Sushi Planet with friends and you’ll emerge well-fed and well-watered hours later. Although there are no cocktails, there is an abundance of (mostly) cold sake and beer. There are also soft drinks like Shirley Temples and Cherry Cokes. I have never seen Cherry Coke on a menu when I was a dog. Also strawberry lemonade and apple juice. Who drinks this stuff with sushi? Someone, I think. Definitely not me.

I don’t want to be distracted by the freshness of the fish or the curiosity of some combinations. And indeed, as much as I like the wonderful world of exotic buns (and there are many!), I still like it when my exotic buns are at least anchored in reality. Which for me does not include cream cheese – although luckily this is one of those sushi bars where cream cheese is a rarity that can be found in the Tempura Rainbow Roll. There is also butter in the Jupiter roll with shrimp and cucumber, which could be a first for me.

But if there’s a dominant note in the rolls at Sushi Planet, it’s a wide and somewhat crazy use of sauces that are unique to that particular planet and largely undefined on the menu. There is planet sauce, sumo sauce, spice girl sauce and nat sauce. The ponzu sauce, the spicy karashi sauce (mustard), the eel sauce and the creamy garlic sauce are better understood.

Spicy tuna over crispy rice at Sushi Planet in the Woodland Hills (photo by Merrill Shindler)

There are many exotic sushi rolls in the Sushi Planet in Woodland Hills. (Photo by Merrill Shindler)

Sushi Planet in Woodland Hills is a lively mini mall sushi bar with a huge menu and lots of oversized rolls. (Photo by Merrill Shindler)



Obviously, this is a pretty cheeky place. I’m worried about using too much sauce as if it could cover up the taste of the fish. But the ingredients seem to work mostly in harmony. This means that if you order a “home run roll” made of baked crawfish with spicy mayo on a California roll drizzled with eel sauce, the entire construct makes sense. Sure, to my surprise.

When you look around the restaurant, it seems pretty clear that many if not most guests come here for the rolls. But it’s not all. There are many small appetizers – this is almost, if not an izakaya based on its many small plates. It’s hard to resist the panko-encrusted shrimp, the chicken and vegetable gyoza, the baked green clams, and the grilled yellowtail collar – along with a wide world of fried treats like calamari rings, bacon-wrapped shrimp, wrapped shrimp potato and various tempuraed items.

If you want, you can lighten the meal with one of the nine salads – the salmon shell salad (crispy, crispy skin!) And the spicy tuna salad are always a crowd-puller with lots of greenery and Japanese mustard dressing.

Just to have a hint of old school on the menu, there’s a quartet of Udon soups, a teriyaki bowl of salmon – and a bowl of grilled chicken, a katsu bowl of fried chicken, chicken with fried rice, and prawns with fried rice. There is also a poke bowl – this is a very modern planet, and it is already in 2020.

And of course you can finish off with the tempura ice cream, the fried banana (with ice cream) or the chocolate lava cake (with ice cream). This planet also likes its ice. My personal planet prefers sorbet. My personal planet chooses a dessert somewhere else.

Merrill Shindler is a Los Angeles freelance restaurant critic. Email him at mreats@aol.com.

Sushi Planet

Rating: 2.5 stars

Address: 23349 Mulholland Drive, Woodland Hills

Information: 818-224-7711, www.mysushiplanet.com

Kitchen: Japanese

When: Lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Sunday

Details: Beer and sake; Reservations required

The atmosphere: Lively mini mall sushi bar with a huge menu and lots of oversized rolls, served in a bright, energetic room.

Prices: About $ 35 per person

Recommended dishes: 15 appetizers ($ 5.25 – $ 10.50), 9 salads ($ 4.25 – $ 29.92), 7 rolls ($ 15.95 – $ 19.95), 9 rolls ($ 10.95 – $ 15.95), 29 rolls ($ 7.50 – $ 16.95), 18 nigiri sushi ($ 4.25 – $ 10), 13 premium rolls ($ 7.50 – $ 14.95), 15 cut rolls / hand rolls ($ 5.50 – $ 12.95), 11 sashimi orders ($ 4.50 – $ 28.90), 3 sushi combinations ($ 17.95 – $ 21.95), 10 A La Carte Dishes / Entrees ($ 8.95) – $ 14.95)

Cards: MC, V

What the stars mean: The ratings range from 4 stars to zero. 4 stars is world class (worth a trip from anywhere). 3 stars are excellent, even exceptional (worth a trip from anywhere in Southern California). 2 stars is a good place to eat (visit if you are in the neighborhood). 1 star is a place to go when you are hungry and close. Zero stars is not worth writing about.

