From Koka, Japan, six students and two teachers have the opportunity to experience all that northern Michigan has to offer.

Christian Henry, a student at Traverse City West Middle School, said the experience will “build better relationships with people outside of America and experience new things.”

In addition to breaking down barriers and learning from someone new. Henry says, “We’ve shown him a ton of new things that he ends up really enjoying and it’s fun to see how someone new can experience these things.”

Henry Satoshi Ozawa’s exchange student says, “This city is a lot of fun, I love everything about this city.”

During the week, students will taste delicious American cuisine:

Riley Brown, a grade 8 student at Traverse City West Middle School, says, “What’s your favorite food?”

Brown’s exchange student Rua Nishimori responds, “Burger!”

They also met the mayor of Traverse City and slipped around something in northern Michigan which is well known for:

Nishimori says, “I like snow.”

Brown replies, “Do you like snow? Do you like it here?

Nishimori answers, yes!

Ainsley Bielman, who is also hosting an exchange student this week, said, “I just showed her all around town. It’s so cool to be able to show where we come from. “

It’s an experience, says Marci Perthes, coordinator of the West Middle School, which will open doors for students from both places. “It’s amazing what they get out of this week… they learn about other cultures, they learn about themselves, they learn to put themselves forward and are just vulnerable to try new things, learn to communicate without the language because I know it’s a great fear that they have. “

Build friendships and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Cate Melcher, eighth grade middle school in the West, said, “I would love to explore more of the world and see how others live and how they are doing.”

“It opens my eyes,” says Perthes, “to students and communities who want to be part of something international and part of different cultures.”

In February, students from Traverse City will visit Japan for a week to learn about their culture.

