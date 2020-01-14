advertisement

LONDONR – Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom in early 2020.

“Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan have accepted an invitation from Her Majesty the Queen to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom in the spring of 2020,” Buckingham Palace said.

“Their sizes Emperor and Empress (Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako) will stay in Windsor Castle,” the palace said.

The UK’s exit from the European Union, due on January 31, has worried some Japanese investors and big companies who were encouraged by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to use the country as a starter in Europe.

Elizabeth has hosted two previous state visits from Japan: Emperor Akihito paid a state visit in 1998 and Emperor Showa (Hirohito) paid a state visit in 1971.

During these visits there were protests by former British prisoners of war who wanted a full pardon and further compensation for World War II suffering.

The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, made a state visit to Japan: in 1975 at the invitation of Emperor Showa. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

