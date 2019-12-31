advertisement

The best way to measure the real impact of the past rugby decade is to count the number of significant moments that few could have foreseen. By that standard, the 2010s must be one of the most remarkable periods in the history of sports, regardless of which naysayers consider the game not to be the one they used to be.

To say that a lot has happened since Christmas 2009 – when Martin Johnson was responsible for England, France was on the verge of winning the Six Nations in 2010, and an 18-year-old Beauden Barrett had just left the Francis Douglas Memorial College in New Plymouth understatement , Who could have predicted that Japan would win big at World Cup tournaments against South Africa, Ireland and Scotland, that Eddie Jones would become England’s coach, or that the British and Irish Lions would still not have been beaten in a test series after a decade?

The list is long and varied: professional contracts for players, women and men become major Olympic attractions, Exeter wins the English Premier League, the barbarians travel to Brazil and France and are just a decade ago without the title of a six-nation man for the first time since World War II. What about the previously indomitable Saracen, Leicester, Wasp and Bath quartet that took the last four places in the domestic table last weekend before Christmas?

Inevitable consequences

Finished yet? Not at all. Tendai Mtawarira, a recently crowned Springbok World Cup winner, has committed to playing in a professional club league in the United States. Germany, Jamaica and Paraguay, among others, will send teams to Chile for a newly created World Rugby Sevens tournament in February. Richard Cockerill and Jim Mallinder both train in Scotland, while an Irishman trained Italy and Graham Rowntree trains in Münster. Last but not least, sport broadens your horizons.

This is a trend with inevitable consequences: rugby has always had a global dimension, but the old world order is changing. For example, those who insist that the good old United States of America will never be a rugby force could risk eating their Stetsons. If the United States doesn’t win an Olympic medal in Tokyo next year, it will be a surprise.

Meanwhile, the average international is fitter than a decade ago and plays a game that is constantly reinventing itself in real time. A duel that would likely have received the coach’s approval 10 years ago will now receive a red card. Thankfully, head injury ratings have ended the days of Bambi-legged players in which George Smith faltered against the Australian Lions after a concussion in 2013.

Writing down a fictional team of the decade – too arbitrary, too subjective – has limited value, but the game still produces rare individuals. David Pocock, Sergio Parisse, Sam Warburton, Johnny Sexton and Maro Itoje: Overcome the physical and mental challenges of modern play and master almost every challenge in life. Not everything in the allocation is healthy – far from it – but who could look to the next 10 years and conclude that from today’s perspective, rugby has no further scope for growth?

descent

The increasingly active private equity firm CVC and emerging digital broadcasters like Amazon seem to believe this. By Christmas 2029, the rugby map may have been redrawn, hopefully not at the expense of the less well-equipped ones. Until then, it would be helpful if the Six Nations could grasp the nettle as they ascended and descended, tackling the growing season in the northern hemisphere, and someone with authority could recognize that there was a rigid line of defense of 13 players sideways across the field and distributed Offside is often not the future.

Much could depend on who is elected next chairman of World Rugby, and incumbent Bill Beaumont appears ready to be challenged by his deputy, Agustín Pichot. A win for the latter would accelerate the prospect of a World Cup in America – possibly as early as 2027, but more likely in 2031 – and give the game another profound change.

For the time being, however, this was the rugby decade. New Zealand was the most consistent national team and in Richie McCaw Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett had the three outstanding players. They also delivered the most striking World Cup demolition of the decade and in the quarter-finals 2015 they beat France 62: 13 with absolute ruthlessness.

Even the best wins by Wales and Ireland could not beat Japan’s 2015 win over South Africa for drama and the Brave Blossoms’ first-half performance against Scotland in October for positive intentions. The Lions’ second test win in New Zealand in 2017 was another opportunity to last.

Those who suspect that this has been a mediocre decade for rugby haven’t paid attention.

– Guardian

