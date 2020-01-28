advertisement

Japanese economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura warned Tuesday that corporate earnings and factory production could be impacted by the outbreak of the corona virus in China, which has shaken global markets and affected confidence.

Asian stocks prolonged a global sell-off as the outbreak in China fueled concerns about the damage to the world’s second largest economy.

advertisement

“There are concerns about the impact of the spread of infection in China, transportation disruptions, cancellation of group travel from China, and an extension of the lunar holiday to the global economy,” Nishimura said to a press conference after a regular cabinet meeting.

“If the situation lasts longer, we fear that the impact on Chinese consumption and production may affect Japanese exports, production, and corporate earnings,” he said.

China is Japan’s second largest export destination and a huge market for its retailers. The Chinese make up 30 percent of all tourists visiting Japan, and nearly 40 percent of all foreign tourists spent last year, an industry survey showed.

The outbreak could hit Japanese department stores, retailers, and hotels, which are expecting an increase in sales from an influx of Chinese tourists who visited during the lunar holidays.

“We are concerned that if the outbreak persists, sales and number of shoppers could decrease,” said a PR representative from Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings, a major Japanese department store operator.

“It’s not just about Chinese tourists. We’re also concerned that the concern about the outbreak could bring Japanese buyers home.”

advertisement