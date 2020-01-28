advertisement

Japan sent a plane on Tuesday to evacuate its citizens from virus-infected Wuhan in China, the Japanese foreign minister said, after it reported three new cases of corona viruses.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters on Tuesday that the chartered Wuhan plane would also provide protective suits and masks before about 200 people were brought to Tokyo on Wednesday morning.

According to the State Department website, “Japan decided to provide relief supplies to China through the Japan International Cooperation Agency,” in response to the request to deal with the outbreak.

Motegi said about 650 Japanese citizens expressed a desire to return to Japan. Tokyo will make arrangements to offer more charter flights to Wuhan to evacuate nationals, he noted.

If these 200 nationals return to Japan this week, officials will have to monitor their health for the next two weeks to see if they develop symptoms of the virus, the Japan Times reported.

“The Chinese side informed us that they are ready to take a charter flight,” said Motegi, Reuters reported. “Measures [for Japanese citizens] to get to the airport [Wuhan] were also agreed.”

He added, “We’re going to send the first flight to Wuhan tonight that will bring masks, protective suits, and other supplies for Chinese and Japanese nationals there.”

The Boeing 767 left Haneda Airport in Tokyo after 8:00 p.m. According to Reuters, local time will return at 7:30 a.m. the next day.

Health officials in Japan reported that a male bus driver in the 1960s in Nara Prefecture contracted coronavirus and did not travel to Wuhan, Kyodo News reported. However, he had driven buses from coach groups out of the city, the report said. So far, health authorities in Japan have reported seven cases, and three new ones were confirmed on Tuesday, the report said.

The driver’s bus made a tour between Tokyo and Osaka between January 8 and 16, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Japan’s Ministry of Health said a man in his forties from Wuhan had pneumonia in Aichi Prefecture, and a woman in his forties from the same city was diagnosed with pneumonia in Hokkaido, Kyodo News reported.

These three new patients are not in severe condition, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet declared the new infection a “designated infectious disease” that will allow health authorities to take patients who refuse to be hospitalized.

“We will take all possible measures to prevent the spread of infection,” said cabinet chief Yoshihide Suga earlier this week, the Japan Times reported.

