According to the Japanese Ministry of Health, around 60 other people on a quarantined cruise ship did a positive test for a new virus.

Health authorities said on Monday that they would review the results and could not immediately publish the exact number. They said further details were underway.

According to health officials, the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined in the port of Yokohama near Tokyo, had 70 people with the virus among 3,711 passengers and crew members.

More than 3,600 people are still in a 14-day quarantine on board the ship.

At the weekend, the Japanese health minister said his government was considering testing the more than 3,600 crew members and passengers on the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess before being allowed to disembark.

According to Minister Katsunobu Kato, five of the six new cases that were announced on board the ship on Sunday are assigned to the crew of restaurants, bars or housekeeping. To test every person on board, they would all have to stay on the ship until the results are available.

The Japanese health authorities are trying to deliver medicines that are requested by more than 600 passengers.

“We do everything we can to keep everyone healthy,” said Kato.

