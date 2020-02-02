advertisement

TOKYO – The Japanese authorities issued arrest warrants on Thursday for a former US Special Forces soldier and two other men for suspecting the smuggling of Japan’s former Nissan Motor Co chief Carlos Ghosn.

Arrest warrants have been issued for former U.S. Green Beret Michael Taylor and two other men, George-Antoine Zayek and Peter Taylor, according to a statement by the prosecutor. According to the prosecutor, an arrest warrant for Ghosn for illegally leaving the country was issued.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon at the end of last year, where he lived as a child, and was awaiting trial for insufficient reporting, breach of trust, and misappropriation of corporate funds. He denied all of this.

The arrest warrants come days after prosecutors raided the office of Ghosn’s former lawyer in Tokyo.

Lebanon and Japan have approximately 40 days to decide whether Ghosn will be extradited to Japan or tried in Lebanon, Reuters reported last week.

The two countries have no extradition agreement and Lebanon does not usually hand over its nationals. The Ghosn team of lawyers hopes to be able to hold the trial in Lebanon, where the former head of the car has deep relationships, and hopes to clear his name.

Ghosn criticized what he called Japan’s unjust judicial system and said the alternative to fleeing was to spend the rest of his life in Tokyo without a fair trial.

By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Junko Fujita

