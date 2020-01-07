advertisement

The Tokyo prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn’s wife Carole for alleged testimony when officials searched for ways to bring the head of the volatile auto industry to trial for financial misconduct.

The perjury warrant accuses Carole Ghosn of falsely claiming that she did not know or have known people related to a company that had received payments from Nissan Motor, and part of it was owned by a company from Ghosn.

Regardless, a senior Justice Department official said that the staff was considering Lebanese laws to find a way to return Ghosn, and that Japan would “do everything it can” to bring him to justice.

The former chairman of Nissan and Renault SA will hold a press conference on Wednesday, his first appearance since his arrest in November 2018 and his dramatic flight to his parents’ home in Lebanon last month.

Ghosn is expected to detail some of the allegations he has made against Nissan since his arrest.

Referring to an interview with Ghosn, Fox Business reported that he had “factual evidence” and documents showing that there was a coup sponsored by the Japanese government to “take it out.”

He plans to identify those he believes to be responsible, the broadcaster said.

In previous court files filed by Reuters and statements released by his lawyers in Japan, Ghosn claimed he was sentenced to void any possibility of a merger between Nissan and Renault industry representatives.

The Ghosn team of lawyers in Japan also said the prosecutors had withheld evidence because Nissan had raised concerns that it contained sensitive information about the operations and personnel.

Nissan said that Ghosn’s flight from Japan would not affect his policy of blaming him for “serious wrongdoing.”

“The company will continue to take appropriate legal action to hold Ghosn responsible for the damage that his misconduct caused to Nissan,” the automaker said in a statement.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, described Ghosn’s flight to Beirut on Tuesday as “unfortunate” and said Tokyo had asked Lebanon for help even though he had refused to say what Japan had asked Lebanon to do.

“It is necessary to carefully examine the legal systems of both countries,” he said at a press conference.

Lebanon does not normally hand over its citizens.

