advertisement

News analysis

WASHINGTON – When the United States and Japan celebrate the 60th anniversary of the U.S.-Japan mutual cooperation and security treaty, a leading critic of the Japanese academic community said about the Trump administration last week that U.S. President Donald Trump Could be right to urge Japan to pay its fair share for America’s military defense of the island nation.

advertisement

Yuichi Hosoya spoke at the Japanese Embassy in Washington’s Japan Information & Culture Center last week about the “stability of the US-Japan. Allianz is one of the constants in the world. “

Hosoya, a professor of international politics at Keio University in Tokyo and a frequent commentator in the US and British media, says Japan has a different reality to face.

While the United States is Japan’s only ally under the Treaty, China is not only Japan’s close neighbor but also its largest trading partner. Japan must therefore strive to maintain good relations with both, a balancing act that is often hampered by US-China trade relations.

In addition, the United States, China and Japan are the three largest economies in the world.

According to the Trump administration’s new policy in Asia, Japan must now do what America no longer wants to do for itself, said Hosoya. This is to help the United States maintain its role as the leading force for order and stability in Asia at a time when the US President “hates alliances and deep military engagements in the region”.

This is a situation that China could play directly in the hands of, he believes.

China, which is still dissatisfied with the United States’ large military role in the region, feels very comfortable in closing a gap that the United States leaves open, Hosoya said.

China’s defense budget is four times that of Japan, so Japan will be open to Chinese aggression if the United States reduces its role in Japan’s security, and in particular security in Asia as a whole.

New strategy

Japan, which played a leading role in Shinzo Abe’s first term as Prime Minister in 2006 in creating the original vision of Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), has had to transform the strategy into what can now be called FOIP 2.0 since 2017 ,

The difference between the two is simple.

Japan’s free and open Indo-Pacific 2.0 initiative includes, without ignoring China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR, Belt & Road) initiative.

OBOR is Xi Jinping’s main investment, infrastructure and loan program in China to spread China’s economic and political influence across Asia and the Eurasian continent, including the Middle East, Africa and beyond.

The initiative is criticized not only by western democratic countries, but also by the target countries themselves, which were the recipients of projects that are largely under Chinese leadership. Critics have mainly focused on the debt that poor countries incur, which can result in non-compliance with credit conditions and ultimately in the transfer of underlying assets to Chinese control.

Therefore, Japan’s acceptance of OBOR in its new strategy to deal with the triangular relationship between China, Japan and the United States is surprising.

In fact, as Hosoya describes it, FOIP 2.0 could be on the way to becoming obsolete.

It has been shown that the United States does not reduce its profile and power in Asia, but actually increases it.

As the Epoch Times reported last week, the U.S. Army is deploying a division to strengthen its ability to respond quickly and efficiently in the Indo-Pacific region.

While the U.S. Navy has insufficient information, surveillance, reconnaissance, and target resources, it has expanded its capabilities in the South China Sea and is under pressure to take further action.

With the Japanese government trying to offer an “alternative idea where the United States is the cornerstone of peace in the region”, Japan sees itself as a bridge between the United States and China, a role it does not want, Hosoya said.

Pay more

In an unusual reference to the Japan of War, the professor also said that “it is interesting that two former Axis powers, Japan and Germany, are trying to defend the United States’ world order as the US appears to be withdrawing from some of its international roles created. “

Maybe, he said, because both countries had an authoritarian regime that the United States didn’t have.

A few years ago, China proposed a so-called G-2 housing complex, in which China and the United States would split the Asia-Pacific region, if not the world, into two areas of influence.

Not surprisingly, such an agreement would exclude Japan from the equation.

China’s stance on Japan is further exposed by the frequent references to the 1943 Cairo Declaration, Hosoya said.

The Cairo Declaration emerged from an important meeting of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek from the Republic of China during World War II.

The purpose of the explanation is clear:

“The three great allies are waging this war to stem and punish Japan’s aggression.”

It is telling to go on to say

“It is for Japan to be liberated from all the islands in the Pacific that it has conquered or occupied since the beginning of the First World War in 1914, and for all areas that Japan stole from the Chinese, such as Manchuria, Formosa and the Pescadores be brought back to the Republic of China. “

China uses the Cairo Declaration to underpin its claims to islands that Japan claims to be a constant area of ​​tension between the two nations.

Nevertheless, Japan will continue to support the United States and China to strengthen peace and stability in the region, said Hosoya.

On the one hand, Japan has spent huge sums of money to support American military bases in Japan. The United States should recognize that its allies support the United States’ national security, and it would therefore be wrong to criticize these allies, Hosoya said.

On the other hand, the professor said, underlining the ambivalent relationship that Japan currently has with the United States, Trump rightly said that Japan should pay its fair share for defense.

Ultimately, “we should better understand what we did,” said Hosoya. Trump says: “Any truth, and in the end we have to support American global leadership.”

Meanwhile, the White House released a Trump statement on the 60th anniversary of the US-Japan cooperation and security agreement. The President congratulated the Japanese and American leaders and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The President’s statement related to his request that Japan do more for its own defense.

“I am confident that Japan’s contributions to our mutual security will continue to grow in the coming months and years, and that the Alliance will continue to thrive.”

advertisement