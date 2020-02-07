advertisement

BEIJING – Japan reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama port on Friday.

Two docked cruise ships with thousands of passengers and crew were still in 14-day quarantine in Hong Kong and Japan.

Before the 41 confirmed cases on Friday, 20 passengers infected with the virus were accompanied by the Diamond Princess in Yokohama near Tokyo. Approximately 3,700 people were locked on board the ship.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Thursday that Japan would refuse to allow foreign passengers to board another cruise ship going to Japan – Holland America’s cruise ship Westerdam en route from Hong Kong to Okinawa – because of suspected virus patients found on the ship were.

The cruise ship Diamond Princess will dock in Yokohama port near Tokyo on February 7, 2020. (Sadayuki Goto / Kyodo News via AP)

The new immigration policy will take effect on Friday to ensure border controls prevent the disease from entering and spreading to Japan, Abe said.

Doctor who uncovered the coronavirus outbreak for the first time dies

Li Wenliang, one of the eight whistleblowers who first published information about a “SARS-like” outbreak in December 2019 and was later reprimanded by the Chinese authorities, died from the coronavirus on February 7, morning, according to state media. He was 34 years old.

He and several doctors in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, made the public aware of the disease before the authorities confirmed it.

State media initially reported around 9:30 p.m. This Li died Thursday evening. At 02:25 a.m. on February 7, Chinese media Caixin released a report quoting sources from the hospital where he was being treated that Li was still being resuscitated. The report said that Li received extracorporeal membrane oxygenation surgery at 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

At midnight, the nurses in the hospital said he was still alive but in a critical situation.

At 3 a.m., Internet users complained that the Chinese censorship removed news articles and social media posts related to Li’s death. In a social media post published just before 4 a.m., People’s Daily reported that he died on Friday at 2:58 a.m.

Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang. (Courtesy of Li Wenliang)

A baby who was born in Wuhan last Saturday and classified as infected 36 hours after birth is the youngest known person to have the virus, authorities say. But how exactly the child was infected was unclear.

“The baby was separated from the mother immediately after birth and was fed artificially. There was no close contact with the parents, but the disease was diagnosed, ”Zeng Lingkong, director of newborn disease at Wuhan Children’s Hospital, told Chinese television.

Zeng said other infected mothers had given birth to babies who tested negative, so it is not yet known if the virus can be transmitted in the womb.

In a makeshift hospital that was rebuilt on February 5, 2020 from an exhibition center in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, a medical worker in a protective suit walks past patients diagnosed with coronaviruses. (Chinatopix via AP) Medical workers in protective suits help the diagnosed patients with the corona viruses upon arrival in a makeshift hospital that was converted on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, by an exhibition center in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. (Chinatopix via AP)

In Hong Kong, hospital workers continued to strike, demanding that the Chinese mainland border be closed. The territory’s leader, Carrie Lam, announced a 14-day quarantine of all travelers entering the city from the mainland on Saturday. However, the government has refused to completely seal the border. Taiwan has announced that it will refuse entry to all non-citizens or residents who have recently visited Hong Kong, Macau or China from Friday.

Workers wearing protective gear spray precautionary disinfectants against a new corona virus at a theater in Seoul, South Korea, on February 6, 2020. (Ahn Young-joon / AP Photo) A woman with a face mask walks past empty shelves of tissue paper past a supermarket in Hong Kong on February 6, 2020. (AP Photo / Vincent Yu)

Testing of a new antiviral drug should start on Thursday in a group of patients, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The drug Remdesivir is manufactured by the US biotech company Gilead Sciences.

From Europe to Australia and the United States, universities that accept Chinese students or study abroad are trying to assess the risks. Some cancel opportunities and prohibit student travel.

Central banks in the Philippines and Thailand have lowered interest rates to ward off the economic damage from the 1.4 billion people eruption in China, the world’s second largest economy. China is a major source of tourism in Asia, and companies around the world rely on their factories to deliver products and their consumers to buy them.

The organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games again tried to dispel fears that the 2020 games could be postponed or canceled due to the crisis.

By Ken Moritsugu and Mari Yamaguchi

The Epoch Times and The Associated Press contributed to this report

