advertisement

HE. Japanese Ambassador to Uganda Kazuaki Kameda Assures Citizens That Their Government Will Continue To Help Refugees Hosting Districts In Uganda (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The Japanese government has donated a batch of rice to help refugees in Uganda through the World Food Program (WFP).

This development is contained in a statement by the World Food Program – inviting the media in Kampala to cover the handover of a Japanese man to the government of Uganda through the Prime Minister’s Office.

advertisement

The government will then donate the rice to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), which will distribute it to refugees in five settlements in Uganda.

The statement also said that the Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, the Japanese Ambassador to Uganda and the WFP Country Director will be in attendance.

The handover ceremony will take place at the WFP warehouse on plot 1110, block 17 of Kibuga, Wankulukuku road, Nalukolongo, Kampala.

Uganda is one of the largest host countries for refugees in the world, with more than 1.5 million refugees at the end of 2019.

The huge influx of refugees is due to several factors in Uganda’s neighboring countries, including the war and violence in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the economic crisis and associated political instability.

Uganda has relatively “friendly” policies that grant rights to refugees, such as the rights to education, work, private property, health care and other basic social services.

Recently, the First Deputy Prime Minister, General Moses Ali, assured refugees and the rest of the world that Uganda would maintain its “open door policy” for refugees as a means of engagement for a humanitarian and peaceful around the world.

comments

advertisement