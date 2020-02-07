advertisement

There were 34,000 jobs added to the Canadian economy in January. On Friday, Statistics Canada said job growth was due to higher numbers in the construction, manufacturing and agriculture industries.

The monthly labor force survey showed the unemployment rate dropped to 5.5 percent from 5.6 percent in December.

Refinitive, a financial markets data provider, noted that this is higher than the 15,000 jobs forecast for January by economists.

There were 49,000 jobs gained in the commodity manufacturing sector and 11,500 in agriculture. The construction sub-sector gained 15,800 jobs while 20,500 were added for production.

It was a different story for the service-producing sector after the group lost 14,500 jobs. This part has been heavily affected by the social welfare and healthcare subsectors, with 16,000 jobs lost.

January saw the amount of full-time jobs increase by 35,700 and part-time jobs falling by 1,200.

Many of the jobs were won in Quebec after adding 19,100. Manitoba won 6,500 and New Brunswick added 4600. Alberta saw a loss of 18,900 jobs.

The Bank of Canada is open to lower interest rates in the future if the weakness of the 2019 economy is more persistent than estimated.

According to Governor Stephen Poloz, developments in consumer spending, business investment and the housing market will be closely monitored by the bank.

The January post sees 34,000 jobs added to Canada, Alberta loses 18,900 first appeared on The Millial Mill.

