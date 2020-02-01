advertisement

When Jan Jansen came to Whistler from Toronto about 30 years ago, only 2,400 people lived in the resort.

There was also no Meadow Park Sports Center, no Whistler Olympic Plaza, and little in the summer business.

“I was actually on a ten-day ski vacation and wanted to find a job,” recalls Jansen, who will retire from his role as general manager of resort experience at the Whistler (RMOW) resort community this month.

“I think I showed up in Bill Barratt’s office on the ninth day because I was too busy enjoying Whistler, and lo and behold, they advertised for a parking technician back then.”

The RMOW needed someone to guide them through the planning and development of an arena and pool, and Jansen, who had experience building facilities from the east, went well together.

Three months later he had his own desk in the town hall.

“These were obviously really exciting days at the time. It was the construction of the park department building, much of the destination and local parks, and various hiking trails, and of course the entire development of Village North took place at that time,” said Jansen and added that the park team was working out of a trailer in the back of the town hall at the time.

“The planning department was in the medical clinic, and the engineering department was in the library with Joan. The town hall was a relatively small affair at the time.”

At least compared to today, this was also the case with Whistler. At that time, the focus was on strengthening summer business and making Whistler a top-notch two-season resort, Jansen said.

The arena project was one of Jansen’s greatest early disappointments (which eventually turned out to be a great success).

“When I started, we tried to figure out where the arena and pool should be, and of course the Village North master plan included that facility exactly where we currently have the Whistler Olympic Plaza,” he said.

“I remember doing this in the council in the early 1990s. I started working on it in the late 1980s, and I think we had a $ 15 million price tag for both of them in the village to build.”

The Council of the Day voted against the proposal – a decision Jansen admitted was the right one – which led to the current location of the Meadow Park Sports Center south of Alpine Meadows.

The arena was built first, “and we built the pool in a second phase immediately afterwards, and Sharon Audley no longer had to teach swimming in her garden pool in Nordic Estates,” said Jansen. “I think it was a huge success for the community and I think something is still working well and we will continue to expand it.”

Jansen’s initial disappointment of not having built the facility in the village was a great opportunity for the resort: the square eventually became the Celebration Plaza for the 2010 games and is now a lasting legacy that hosts concerts, festivals, ice skating and more.

Jansen left his RMOW position for 10 years to work on the games. At various times, he was director of Whistler venues, project manager of the Whistler Sliding Center and executive director of games operations before returning in 2009.

In 2011, the RMOW focused on developing a program for festivals, events, and animations – an initiative that in the following years would prove to be extremely successful, leading to a record-breaking visit and Whistler’s rise to a four-season resort.

“I’m really proud of how the team and everyone put it together, and we rely on it,” said Jansen.

His recent professional highlights include working on Whistler’s official community plan, buying historic Parkhurst areas along Green Lake, and a land swap deal that added the 44-acre prism areas to the city’s portfolio (um just to name a few). ,

What sets Jansen apart from Chief Administrative Officer Mike Furey is his deep commitment to the community.

“He has always primarily sparked community interest and has long-term considerations about what decisions we will make today and how it will affect the future,” said Furey, adding that he and Jansen had one of the best collaborative ones Industrial relations, “which Furey has known for 33 years in the civil service.” We have really dealt with many of the difficult problems that the community is facing on a regular basis and have often come up with some really creative ideas on how we could get ahead. “

The role of general manager of the resort experience is temporarily filled internally, and recruiting a permanent representative begins as soon as Whistler’s new chief administrative officer is in place.

Jansen plans to enjoy some free time for now.

“I’m going to take it easy for the time being and I know we have a really talented team here, a really capable, passionate team, and things will be in good hands, so I don’t have to worry about that.” ” he said.

“It has been an incredible journey for me and I feel incredibly happy to have the opportunity to play a role in the development of the community.”

